AFL Announces Self-Certification for Build America, Buy America Act Compliance

Company’s products verified to meet BABA requirements for BEAD broadband infrastructure projects

SPARTANBURG, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables, connectivity and equipment, today announced its self-certification for products compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act requirements. This certification positions AFL as a key supplier for broadband infrastructure projects funded by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.









The BEAD Program, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce, provides funding to states for expanding high-speed internet access, with a focus on underserved and rural communities. The BABA Act, a key component of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, mandates the use of domestically sourced or manufactured products for these projects.

Marc Bolick, President of Product Solutions, stated, “Our self-certification with the NTIA marks a significant milestone. It reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant products that not only contribute to the growth of broadband infrastructure but also support strengthening the U.S. manufacturing and the economy.”

AFL’s compliant products have been verified to comply with the Buy America Preference requirements or, at a minimum, meet the guidance as specified in the BABA Waiver for the BEAD Program. This self-certification ensures that AFL’s products are eligible for use in the program, supporting the goals of improving the nation’s broadband infrastructure.

“This is an ongoing effort,” added Bolick. “We are actively expanding our portfolio of compliant products. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive range of products that meets the needs of our customers’ BEAD-funded projects.”

AFL remains committed to providing an end-to-end BABA compliant cable and connectivity portfolio. As domestic content is confirmed and new production capabilities come online, the company will continue to broaden its certified products.

To learn about AFL’s efforts to comply with domestic preference requirements and other resources related to Buy America, please visit www.AFLglobal.com/connectingAmerica.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Contacts

Nancy Rice | Public Relations



Nancy.Rice@aflglobal.com

Phone: 864.486.7386