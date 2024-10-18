Home Business Wire AFL Announces Self-Certification for Build America, Buy America Act Compliance
Business Wire

AFL Announces Self-Certification for Build America, Buy America Act Compliance

di Business Wire

Company’s products verified to meet BABA requirements for BEAD broadband infrastructure projects

SPARTANBURG, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables, connectivity and equipment, today announced its self-certification for products compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act requirements. This certification positions AFL as a key supplier for broadband infrastructure projects funded by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program.




The BEAD Program, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce, provides funding to states for expanding high-speed internet access, with a focus on underserved and rural communities. The BABA Act, a key component of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, mandates the use of domestically sourced or manufactured products for these projects.

Marc Bolick, President of Product Solutions, stated, “Our self-certification with the NTIA marks a significant milestone. It reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant products that not only contribute to the growth of broadband infrastructure but also support strengthening the U.S. manufacturing and the economy.”

AFL’s compliant products have been verified to comply with the Buy America Preference requirements or, at a minimum, meet the guidance as specified in the BABA Waiver for the BEAD Program. This self-certification ensures that AFL’s products are eligible for use in the program, supporting the goals of improving the nation’s broadband infrastructure.

“This is an ongoing effort,” added Bolick. “We are actively expanding our portfolio of compliant products. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive range of products that meets the needs of our customers’ BEAD-funded projects.”

AFL remains committed to providing an end-to-end BABA compliant cable and connectivity portfolio. As domestic content is confirmed and new production capabilities come online, the company will continue to broaden its certified products.

To learn about AFL’s efforts to comply with domestic preference requirements and other resources related to Buy America, please visit www.AFLglobal.com/connectingAmerica.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Contacts

Nancy Rice | Public Relations

Nancy.Rice@aflglobal.com
Phone: 864.486.7386

Articoli correlati

GenAI Raises U.S. Companies’ Hopes for Future of Work

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enterprises see emerging GenAI use cases improving employee experience, a major focus after pandemic-era changes, ISG Provider Lens™ report...
Continua a leggere

Mandate of BaFin’s special commissioner at flatexDEGIRO terminated

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mandate of BaFin’s special commissioner at flatexDEGIRO terminated The mandate of the BaFin’s special commissioner at flatexDEGIRO Bank...
Continua a leggere

Generational Group Advises The Oryza Group in its Sale to P&S Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php