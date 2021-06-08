Affygility Solutions Expands Offerings With Health Based Exposure Limits for Natural Health Products

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADE–Affygility Solutions, a global occupational health and safety consulting firm for the life sciences industry, announced the launch of health based exposure limits (HBEL) monographs for natural health products (NHP) to address the growing nutraceutical and herbal medicinal markets.

“As the natural health product industry continues its upward trajectory, the need for increased toxicology expertise and resources will also rise. With Affygility’s knowledge of the complex regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, we are able to help our clients understand the toxicology requirements in the natural health product market,” said Dean Calhoun, CIH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Affygility Solutions. “Natural doesn’t always equal safe.”

With a global presence since 2002, Affygility has a proven track record of supporting toxicology services while complying with complex international regulations including European Medicines Agency (EMA), Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S), Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). With Affygility’s longevity in the toxicology industry, the expansion of its service offering reinforces their position as an industry leader.

About Affygility Solutions

Affygility Solutions has been providing occupational health, safety, and toxicology services since 2002. Affygility serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. We provide health based exposure limit monographs for active pharmaceutical ingredients available for instant download through OEL Fastrac. Our other services include the Affytrac EHS management tool, potent compound safety and categorization, and genotoxic impurity evaluations. Affygility’s international team is located in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. Learn more at affygility.com.

