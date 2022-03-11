Home Business Wire Affirm to Participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on...
Affirm to Participate in the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on March 22, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The discussion will begin at 5:15PM ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

