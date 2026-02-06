Affirm reports second fiscal quarter 2026 results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) (“Affirm” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 31, 2025. The results, which include a shareholder letter furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, can be found in the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/.

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 2:00pm PT. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Linford, Chief Operating Officer, and Rob O’Hare, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

