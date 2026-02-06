Affirm and Wayfair expand partnership to the UK and Canada

TORONTO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Wayfair (NYSE: W), bringing its honest financial products to shoppers in the UK and Canada.

Whether shopping for a new dining table or the perfect sofa, approved shoppers in the UK and Canada can now split their purchases with Affirm.

The experience is straightforward: customers receive a quick, real-time approval decision and can choose the payment plan that fits their needs. Affirm never charges late fees or hidden fees, and there is no compounding interest. Customers only pay what they agree to.

Today’s announcement builds on the companies’ recently expanded partnership, which brought Affirm to Wayfair’s online and in-store checkouts across the US last October.

"Home is deeply personal, and we want every part of the shopping experience — including how customers pay — to reflect that," said Curtis Crawford, head of fintech and loyalty at Wayfair. "Since first partnering with Affirm nearly a decade ago, we've seen how much our customers value having flexible, transparent payment options. Expanding Affirm to the UK and Canada means more shoppers can invest in their homes in a way that works for them, with no hidden fees or surprises."

“When people are shopping for their homes, they want to focus on finding the right piece for their space — and not worry about fine print or surprise fees that come with it," said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. "We're proud to expand on our years of successful partnership with Wayfair, delivering the same peace of mind to even more consumers in the UK and Canada.”

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

In Canada: Rates from 0-31.99% APR (subject to provincial regulations). Payment options through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd. (“Affirm”) are subject to an eligibility check and depend on purchase amount, vary by merchant, and may not be available in all provinces/territories. A down payment (or a payment due today) may be required.

In the UK: Affirm is a form of credit. Credit subject to credit check. Terms apply. U.K. residents only, 18 and over with a bank account or a debit card. Credit is subject to a minimum spend, which may vary from time to time. Missed payments could affect your financial status.

22% Representative APR.

Affirm UK Limited provides consumer credit products and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for carrying out regulated consumer credit activities (firm reference number 756087). Company number 10199101, with its registered Office is at C/O TMF Group, 1 Angel Court, 13th Floor, London, EC2R 7HJ. Affirm is the trading name of Affirm UK Limited.

