Affirm and Virgin Media O2 partner to bring flexible financing to O2 customers

Through the partnership, new and existing O2 customers will be able to enjoy increased flexibility to choose a payment option that suits their needs when purchasing a device.

Affirm will provide financing options for mobile phones and other hardware, including headphones and games consoles, offering a wide choice of monthly payment plans. Customers who take out one of these payment plans will never be charged late or hidden fees when paying off their loan, and unlike paying with a credit card, there is no compound interest.

At checkout, approved customers will see their pay-over-time options clearly displayed, enabling them to choose the plan that best suits their budget, with the total cost shown upfront and no surprises.

The partnership provides Virgin Media O2 with optionality to expand its offering to the SIM-free market, adding to its existing portfolio of Pay Monthly Handset Bundles and SIM Only options.

Chris Bournes, Commercial Director at Virgin Media O2 said: “Providing our customers with choice and flexibility is at the core of Virgin Media O2’s offering. We want to help our customers access the devices they want with an affordable, clear, and convenient payment option that truly works for them. Through our partnership with Affirm, we’ll do just that - empowering our customers by giving them even more choice to pay for their handset via a flexible service they can trust, with no hidden costs or late fees.”

Ruth Spratt, UK Country Manager at Affirm, says “Virgin Media O2 plays a central role in the daily lives of millions of people across the UK. We’re proud to partner with them to bring our honest, flexible and longer pay-over-time options to more customers. As more businesses look to improve the way people pay, Affirm provides a solution that puts transparency, trust and convenience at the centre of the experience.”

Flexible payment plans via Affirm will be available to Virgin Media O2 customers later this summer, subject to regulatory approval. Affirm is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

