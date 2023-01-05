Affinity to Host London’s First Relationship Intelligence Conference for Dealmakers

Campfire London will include presentations and panels by industry leaders and a keynote by award-winning author, entrepreneur, and Olympic champion Col. Dame Kelly Holmes.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced it will host London’s first ever relationship intelligence conference, Campfire London. This event is taking place in the heart of London on February 8, 2023.

“Our inaugural Campfire event in California was a huge success, bringing together hundreds of U.S. investors both in-person and virtually,” said Shubham Goel, Affinity’s co-founder and co-CEO. “We look forward to bringing this event to our European customers and providing them the opportunity to meet with their peers and learn how they are using technology to fuel growth, manage pipelines, and effectively spend their time on relationships that drive deals in 2023.”

A recent survey revealed that investors are split on what this year will bring in terms of deal volume: 31% expect an increase, 36% expect a decrease, and 33% remain unsure. Affinity’s platform data, representing the largest dataset of pre-close dealflow in the world, shows a marked increase in the volume of potential investments being sourced. From November 2021 to November 2022, deal volume increased by more than 69%. One thing is certain, investors remain focused on sourcing new deals with 39% reporting that they plan to spend most of their time on prospecting this year. With 50% of deals still coming from outbound sourcing, investors are working hard to build out their network in new areas and invest in their current networks to ensure they have the right deals in their pipeline.

Campfire London will occur at a unique time for the private capital industry, with a historic drop in investments but with indications that investors are ramping up their dealflow for a different model in 2023. The relationship intelligence conference will include presentations and panels by investors and founders, like ABACON Capital, Notion Capital, and Isomer Capital. They will share how dealmakers can use technology to fuel growth, manage pipelines, and focus on what matters as the market continues to shift. The featured guest speaker, Olympic medalist and award-winning author Col. Dame Kelly Holmes, will join the conference for a fireside chat to discuss her career highs and lows, and the importance of having a winner’s mindset.

“The private capital industry has experienced exponential growth, which we witnessed in European venture over the last 15 years. Maintaining a good grasp of the ecosystem has become more and more challenging,” said Thomas Schneider, Partner at Isomer Capital. “We are excited to attend Campfire London and to connect and strategize with other industry leaders as we navigate an increasingly competitive market.”

Register today to join Affinity’s Campfire London in-person or virtually at https://www.affinitycampfire.com/london.

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage, and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery, and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,700 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

Contacts

Cara Proszek



cara.proszek@affinity.co