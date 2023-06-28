Affinity Solutions Launches Expanded Consumer Purchase Insights Syndicated Solution as a Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

Consumer Purchase Insights Syndicated provides joint customers access to ready-to-go templates to query permissioned purchase data from over 140 million debit and credit cards.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinity Solutions (Affinity), the leading consumer purchase insights company, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the availability of Consumer Purchase Insights Syndicated, a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. Consumer Purchase Insights Syndicated provides access to Affinity’s exclusive, fully permissioned, privacy-protected data from over 140 million debit and credit cards. Consumer Purchase Insights Syndicated offers a curated repository of vetted, ready-to-query templates designed to increase transaction visibility beyond a business’s four walls to fuel revenue-driving growth strategies.





Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake’s always-on availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“Affinity’s Snowflake Native App gives customers the ability to bring curated, ready-to-query transaction analysis templates directly to their governed Snowflake environment. This means they can get value faster with reduced security and procurement hurdles because data doesn’t need to leave their accounts,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake.

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Affinity is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake, Affinity is able to create new revenue streams by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

Consumer Purchase Insights Syndicated empowers customers to turn consumer insights into actionable strategies that drive market share and revenue growth. The solution provides easy access to over 20 templates that offer a deeper understanding of consumer spending behaviors spanning market share, cross-shop insights, brand health, loyalty, churn, and more.

“Building with the Snowflake Native App Framework has transformed how Affinity interacts with our customers,” said Jonathan Silver, CEO of Affinity Solutions. “We’re excited to join Snowflake in ushering in a new era of data collaboration by bringing Consumer Purchase Insights Syndicated to our customers, enabling them to access our wealth of insights on consumer spending while advancing privacy protections.”

Affinity was also recognized for the company’s achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers create custom queries of Affinity’s purchase dataset to develop consumer insights that inform strategies to drive market share and revenue growth. Consumer Purchase Insights Custom allows joint customers to develop personalized queries to pull the data most relevant to their business needs.

Additionally, the company announced that it has been named the Monetization Marketplace Partner of the Year award winner, recognizing its achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“Being awarded the Marketplace Monetization Partner of the Year is a testament to how Affinity’s investment in mobilizing their data to enable customers can unlock valuable insights in the Data Cloud,” continued Child.

“We’re proud to have been named Snowflake’s Monetization Marketplace Partner of the Year,” continued Silver. “Together with Snowflake, we can help organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value.”

Learn more about Snowflake’s continued innovations, and how it is enabling organizations to distribute and monetize leading apps at scale in the Data Cloud here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions (Affinity) is the leading consumer purchase insights company. We provide a comprehensive view of U.S. consumer spending, across and between brands, via exclusive access to fully permissioned data from over 140 million debit and credit cards. This data is transformed into actionable insights for marketers, consultancies, and financial services companies to drive market share and revenue growth. Affinity powers CometTM, a powerful data-led intelligence platform that enables marketers to effortlessly plan, activate, and measure media to purchase-based outcomes. To learn more about Affinity Solutions visit www.affinity.solutions.

Contacts

Linzy Mejia



Purpose Worldwide



press@affinitysolutions.com