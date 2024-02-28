Affinitiv Welcomes Andy Byrne as New Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinitiv, a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, welcomes Andy Byrne as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over three decades of experience in driving revenue growth and operational efficiency across diverse business landscapes, Byrne brings a wealth of expertise to the Affinitiv leadership team.









Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a strategic vision and hands-on approach in identifying growth opportunities, streamlining operations, and optimizing performance. His extensive background includes leadership roles at companies such as Ivanti, Fidelis Cyber Security, Openwave Messaging, and Infor.

“ Andy’s proven track record of generating revenue and taking a customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our mission: drive the next-generation customer experience with innovative solutions that empower automotive dealerships to succeed in today’s competitive market,” said Adam Meier, CEO of Affinitiv.

Andy’s focus includes strategic talent evaluation, recruitment and retention, go-to-market planning and execution, and revenue operations and optimization. He also has a strong background in sales, including sales playbook development, lead generation, enterprise and commercial sales, sales mentoring and coaching, sales enablement, and customer retention. His transformative leadership style and expertise in sales operational excellence make him a valuable addition to the Affinitiv executive team.

For more information about Affinitiv and its comprehensive suite of solutions, visit Affinitiv.com.

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is the leading provider of end-to-end sales, service, and marketing technologies for automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by over 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 5,500 dealerships and all major automakers nationwide. At the forefront of this high-powered solutions suite is its most critical component, data, which is harnessed by our Customer Data Platform, allowing for highly targeted, timely, and relevant communications throughout the customer journey. With a technology-driven, hyper-personalized, and consultative approach, Affinitiv drives the next-generation customer experience while helping industry participants build profitable, lifelong customer relationships. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

Contacts

Kristina Saint Germain



Marketing Manager



ksaintgermain@affinitiv.com