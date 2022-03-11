Home Business Wire AEye to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AEye to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LIDR #investor–AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced its executive management team will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of March:

ROTH Conference

Date: March 15, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/aey/1670396

Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference

Date: March 28-30, 2022

Register: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on-demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go the “Events & Presentations” section of AEye’s Investor Relations Website at https://investors.aeye.ai/news-events/events-presentations.

AEye was recently named to Fast Company’s 2022 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Chosen by Fast Company’s editors and writers, the list recognizes the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. Fast Company recognized AEye in the transportation category for its groundbreaking advancements in software-driven intelligent sensing. Learn more at https://investors.aeye.ai/.

About AEye

AEye’s software-defined LiDAR enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy and industrial applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. The company’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform uses adaptive LiDAR to focus on what matters most: enabling faster, more accurate and reliable perception for dynamic applications ranging from autonomous driving to intelligent infrastructure, which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contacts

AEye Investors:

Will Stack

Lambert & Co.

AEye@lambert.com
224-567-9296

Media:

Jennifer Deitsch

AEye, Inc.

jennifer@aeye.ai
925-400-4366

Andie Davis

Landis Communications Inc.

AEye@landispr.com
415-717-9133

