AEye Schedules First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Friday, May 13, 2022. On that day, management will discuss the financial results, as well as the company’s progress, differentiation, and unique performance metrics in a conference call/webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast:

 

https://investors.aeye.ai/

Conference Call:

 

844-763-8274 (domestic) or 412-717-9224 (international)

Supplemental financial information and the text of the first quarter 2022 press release will be available on the company’s website before the call/ webcast. A recording of the webcast will be available after it concludes.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most; delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

Contacts

Media Contact:
AEye, Inc.

Jennifer Deitsch

jennifer@aeye.ai
925-400-4366

Andie Davis

Landis Communications Inc.

AEye@landispr.com
415-717-9133

Investors:
Clyde Montevirgen

AEye, Inc.

cmontevirgen@aeye.ai
925-400-4366

Lambert Global

William Stack

AEYE@lambert.com
224-567-9296

