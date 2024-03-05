Aeva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Selected by Daimler Truck for Series Production Program with an Order Book* of $1Bn

Announced and Demonstrated Atlas, World’s First Automotive-Grade 4D LiDAR for Mass Production

Growing Momentum in Automotive with Multiple Passenger Vehicle RFQs, Including with a New Global Top 10 Passenger Vehicle OEM

Key Company Highlights

Daimler Truck selected Aeva to supply long and ultra-long range LiDARs and perception software for its series production vehicle program with an order book* of $1 billion and Aeva SOP in 2026

Advancing on multiple passenger vehicle RFQs, including with a new global top 10 passenger vehicle OEM

Announced Aeva Atlas™, world’s first automotive-grade 4D LiDAR that is powered by Aeva’s latest silicon innovations, including the Aeva CoreVision™ fourth-generation LiDAR-on-Chip module, and Aeva X1™ System-on-Chip processor

On track for first industrial program deployment with Nikon by end of 2024

“ 2023 was a landmark year for Aeva, as we secured multiple production awards, including our first major automotive production win with Daimler Truck, one of the world’s largest commercial trucking OEMs,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “ We believe this win is just the beginning of the growing consensus around FMCW as OEMs look to introduce highway speed autonomy at mass scale. The unique performance and maturity of Aeva’s 4D LiDAR, along with our financial strength, position us to lead this adoption, as we progress on multiple additional automotive RFQs anticipated to be awarded this year.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $221.0 million and undrawn facility of $125.0 million as of December 31, 2023

Revenue Revenue of $1.6 million in Q4 2023, compared to revenue of $0.2 million in Q4 2022 Revenue of $4.3 million for full year 2023, compared to revenue of $4.2 million for full year 2022

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Loss** GAAP operating loss of $36.8 million in Q4 2023, compared to GAAP operating loss of $44.4 million in Q4 2022 GAAP operating loss of $147.8 million for full year 2023, compared to GAAP operating loss of $152.0 million for full year 2022 Non-GAAP operating loss of $31.3 million in Q4 2023, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $38.5 million in Q4 2022 Non-GAAP operating loss of $124.1 million for full year 2023, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $127.7 million for full year 2022

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share** GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 in Q4 2023, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 2022 GAAP net loss per share of $0.66 for full year 2023, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.68 for full year 2022 Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 in Q4 2023, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.17 in Q4 2022 Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.51 for full year 2023, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.57 for full year 2022

Shares Outstanding Weighted average shares outstanding of 245.0 million in Q4 2023 and 227.1 million for full year 2023



*Order Book is defined as the forward-looking cumulative billings estimate of Aeva’s products over the estimated lifetime of given production programs which Aeva expects to be integrated into or provided for, based primarily on projected pricing terms and our good faith estimates of “take rate” of Aeva’s technology on production programs. “Take rates” are the anticipated percentage of new vehicles or products to be equipped with Aeva’s technology based on Aeva’s projected product offerings and growth rates.

**Tables reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this release. Aeva believes that such non-GAAP measures are useful as supplemental measures of Aeva’s performance.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and business objectives for 2024, along with our expectations with respect to the production agreements with Daimler Truck, including our forward-looking order book, and Nikon, as well as engagement and deployments with other customers, anticipated benefits of the capital raise and our ability to access capital under the Facility Agreement. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products, (v) the ability to manufacture at volumes and costs needed for commercial programs, (vi) no assurance or guarantee that any of our customers, including any programs which we included in our order book estimates will ever complete such testing and validation with us or that we will receive any billings or revenues forecasted in connection with such program, and (vii) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,547 $ 67,420 Marketable securities 182,481 256,392 Accounts receivable 628 2,887 Inventories 2,374 2,951 Other current assets 5,195 5,473 Total current assets 229,225 335,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,289 7,402 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,114 9,720 Intangible assets, net 2,625 3,525 Other noncurrent assets 6,132 862 TOTAL ASSETS $ 257,385 $ 356,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,602 $ 5,182 Accrued liabilities 2,648 9,063 Accrued employee costs 6,043 4,721 Lease liability, current portion 3,587 2,667 Other current liabilities 2,524 194 Total current liabilities 18,404 21,827 Lease liability, noncurrent portion 3,767 4,789 Warrant liabilities 6,772 90 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,943 26,706 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 26 22 Additional paid-in capital 688,103 643,756 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87 ) (3,585 ) Accumulated deficit (459,600 ) (310,267 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 228,442 329,926 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 257,385 $ 356,632

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,611 $ 188 $ 4,312 $ 4,192 Cost of revenue (1) 2,483 3,316 10,198 8,447 Gross loss (872 ) (3,128 ) (5,886 ) (4,255 ) Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (1) 26,197 32,211 102,503 109,587 General and administrative expenses (1) 7,741 7,428 31,761 31,070 Selling and marketing expenses (1) 2,035 1,628 7,638 7,043 Total operating expenses 35,973 41,267 141,902 147,700 Operating loss (36,845 ) (44,395 ) (147,788 ) (151,955 ) Interest income 2,417 1,674 8,925 3,707 Other income (expense), net (10,538 ) 47 (10,470 ) 943 Loss before income taxes $ (44,966 ) $ (42,674 ) $ (149,333 ) $ (147,305 ) Income tax provision — — — — Net loss $ (44,966 ) $ (42,674 ) $ (149,333 ) $ (147,305 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 245,035,523 218,407,208 227,060,773 217,307,896 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 107 $ 423 $ 965 $ 1,161 Research and development expenses 4,043 4,045 16,760 17,197 General and administrative expenses 1,142 1,205 5,131 4,972 Selling and marketing expenses 230 216 819 917 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,522 $ 5,889 $ 23,675 $ 24,247

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (149,333 ) $ (147,305 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,622 3,265 Impairment of inventories 224 1,664 Fair value at issuance of Series A warrants 6,500 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 182 (970 ) Stock-based compensation 23,675 24,247 Amortization of right-of-use assets 3,108 2,882 Realized loss on available-for-sale securities — 29 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities, net (2,973 ) 389 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,259 (546 ) Inventories 353 (2,552 ) Other current assets 279 3,634 Other noncurrent assets (270 ) (3 ) Accounts payable (1,592 ) 1,287 Accrued liabilities (6,415 ) 4,953 Accrued employee costs 1,322 2,525 Lease liability (3,097 ) (2,871 ) Other current liabilities 2,330 (539 ) Net cash used in operating activities (118,826 ) (109,911 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6,104 ) (7,439 ) Purchase of non-marketable equity investments (5,000 ) — Purchase of available-for-sale securities (152,364 ) (210,197 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 232,745 328,526 Net cash provided by investing activities 69,277 110,890 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock in private placement 21,455 — Transaction costs related to issuance of stock in private placement (818 ) — Payments of taxes withheld on net settled vesting of restricted stock units (199 ) (720 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 238 350 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 20,676 (369 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,873 ) 610 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 67,420 66,810 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 38,547 $ 67,420

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating loss $ (36,845 ) $ (44,395 ) $ (147,788 ) $ (151,955 ) Stock-based compensation 5,522 5,889 23,675 24,247 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (31,323 ) $ (38,506 ) $ (124,113 ) $ (127,708 ) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net loss $ (44,966 ) $ (42,674 ) $ (149,333 ) $ (147,305 ) Stock-based compensation 5,522 5,889 23,675 24,247 Financing charges 3,788 — 3,788 — Fair value at issuance of Series A warrants 6,500 — 6,500 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 250 (48 ) 182 (970 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (28,906 ) $ (36,833 ) $ (115,188 ) $ (124,028 ) Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 245,035,523 218,407,208 227,060,773 217,307,896 GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.68 ) Stock-based compensation 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.11 Financing charges 0.01 — 0.01 — Fair value at issuance of Series A warrants 0.03 — 0.03 — Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 0.00 (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.57 )

