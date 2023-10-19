Home Business Wire Aeva Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call
Business Wire

Aeva Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter 2023 results at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.


Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Results Call

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.com

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.com for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Aeva Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai

Media:

Michael Oldenburg

press@aeva.ai

Articoli correlati

SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 2, and Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Fourth Quarter 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will attend the...
Continua a leggere

Aspen Technology Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chantelle Breithaupt Stepping Down for a New Opportunity, Effective December 31, 2023 Christopher Stagno Appointed Interim CFO, Effective January 1,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php