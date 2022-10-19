<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Aeva Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter 2022 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results Call

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.com

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.com for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai

Media:

Michael Oldenburg

press@aeva.ai

