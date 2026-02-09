Aeva Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Conference Call

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Call

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.com

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.com for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving, manufacturing automation and smart infrastructure, to robotics and consumer devices. Aeva is accelerating autonomy with its groundbreaking perception platform that integrates lidar-on-chip technology, system-on-chip processing, and perception algorithms onto silicon leveraging silicon photonics. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position simultaneously, allowing automated devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

