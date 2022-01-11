Aetrex’s Albert 2 Pro Foot Scanner Is a Finalist in Outdoor Retailer’s 2022 Innovation Awards 

Experience the Scanner & FitGenius AI Software at OR Snow Show Booth #36083-UL

TEANECK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An Outdoor Retailer 2022 Innovation Awards finalist, Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”), the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort and wellness footwear, will showcase its state-of-the-art Albert 2 Pro foot scanning technology from January 26-28 at Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver.

Engineered to help consumers find the right fitting footwear and orthotics and enhance the in-store shopping experience, the Albert 2 Pro combines computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing and cloud analytics to deliver a state-of-the-art, easy-to-use retail solution. Considered the most advanced foot scanning system in the world, the Albert 2 Pro integrates cutting-edge technologies from industry pioneers such as Intel® RealSense and HARMAN, a Samsung Company, in an all-in-one, compact, omnichannel device.

The scanner also features Aetrex’s new FitGenius™ AI platform, which matches customers’ unique foot profiles with their ideal footwear styles and sizes to provide personalized recommendations that can be accessed across a retailer’s digital shopping platforms after leaving the store.

“The Albert 2 Pro is our premier, all-in-one scanner that offers benefits to both the consumer and the retailer. In a matter of seconds, consumers receive an accurate 3D reconstruction of their feet and an engaging pressure map showing where they’d be prone to discomfort or pain. This data helps them find the best fitting shoes and orthotics for their unique feet. The technology helps retailers by equipping them with an incredible amount of data that they can use to make informed inventory decisions or targeted digital marketing campaigns, and much more,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO at Aetrex.

Widely known within the footwear industry for superior comfort footwear and premium orthotics, Aetrex is a technology-first company, operating the largest technology team in the industry with AI and computer vision engineers fully involved in product development. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 foot scanners in over 50 countries that have completed more than 40 million scans. Aetrex partners with a variety of retailers, such as Rocky Brands, Scheels, Tradehome, Marathon Sports, Stadium Sports, Primer Group, and Wolverine, among others.

Snow Show attendees interested in experiencing the Albert 2 Pro can stop by the Aetrex booth #36083-UL. To learn more about Aetrex’s technology ecosystem, please visit www.aetrex.com.

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as the global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics, and comfort and wellness footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro – a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree and Outdoor Retailer 2022 Innovation Award finalist, – Albert 3DFit and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 40 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.

