aeSolutions to Present and Exhibit at AIChE 2023 Spring Meeting and 19th Global Congress on Process Safety

Process Safety Group Manager Don Connolley to Serve as Vice-Chair of the CCPS International Conference for the 2023 GCPS

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ICS—aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services, today announced that the company will be presenting and exhibiting at the AIChE 2023 Spring Meeting and 19th Global Congress on Process Safety (GCPS). The conference will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center at the Hilton of the Americas in Houston, Texas from March 12th to 15th, 2023. The annual AIChE Spring Meeting and GCPS is the key technical conference for practicing chemical and process safety engineers, and covers the industry’s critical needs more broadly and in-depth than any other industry conference. Additionally, the company announced that Don Connolley, CSP, Process Safety Group Manager at aeSolutions, is Vice-Chair of the Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS) International Conference for the 2023 GCPS.

Also in attendance from aeSolutions will be Ken Whittle, newly appointed Senior Director, Process Safety; Chris Neff, PMP, Senior Vice President, Project Development; Jim Garrison, PE (SC), CAP, CFSE, Sr. Director, Sales and Client Success ; Lauren Caldwell, PE(SC), CFSP, CMSE®, Principal Specialist, SIS; and Dave Grattan, PE, CFSE, Process Safety Engineer.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 14th, Dave Grattan will deliver a presentation at a session of the Plant Process Safety Symposium titled, “Using Small Data to Support Decision Making When LOPA Fails: The Case for Incorporating Site Specific Process Safety Data into Our Calculations, and How to Do It”. On the morning of Wednesday, March 15th, Lauren Caldwell will present a paper titled “Applying Machinery Safety Principles in a Process” at a session of the Loss Prevention Symposium. Don Connolley will co-chair the GCPS Joint Session, “Case Histories and Lessons Learned” Wednesday afternoon.

More Event Info: AIChE 2022 Spring Meeting and 19th GCPS

Presentation Schedule:

Dave Grattan (Presenting) & Keith Brumbaugh



SESSION TIME: Tuesday, March 14th 1:30 – 3:00 PM



SESSION TITLE: Focused Risk Analysis Approaches and Techniques in Support of LOPA



PRESENTATION TITLE: “Using Small Data to Support Decision Making When LOPA Fails: The Case for Incorporating Site Specific Process Safety Data into Our Calculations, and How to Do It”



LOCATION: George R. Brown Convention Center, 361

Lauren Caldwell



SESSION TIME: Wednesday, March 15th, 8:00 – 9:30 AM



SESSION TITLE: Engineered Safety Systems and Mitigation Technologies I



PRESENTATION TITLE: “Applying Machinery Safety Principles in a Process”



LOCATION: George R. Brown Convention Center, 370

Don Connolley



SESSION TIME: Wednesday, March 15th, 1:30 – 5:00 PM



SESSION TITLE: “GCPS Joint Session: Case Histories and Lessons Learned”



LOCATION: Ballroom of the Americas, A-F (Level 2)

WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center at the Hilton of the Americas in Houston, Texas



Booth 107

WHEN: March 12th -15th, 2023

REGISTRATION: https://www.aiche.org/conferences/aiche-spring-meeting-and-global-congress-on-process-safety/2023/registration-info

To arrange a meeting with a member of the aeSolutions team, contact info@aesolutions.com.

About aeSolutions

In business since 1998, aeSolutions is a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services. They specialize in helping industrial clients achieve their risk management and operational excellence goals through expertise in process safety, combustion control and safeguarding, safety instrumented systems, control system design and integration, alarm management, and related operations and integrity management systems. For more information, visit www.aesolutions.com.

Contacts

RedIron PR for aeSolutions



Kari Ritacco



kari@redironpr.com