aeSolutions to Present and Exhibit at AIChE 2022 Spring Meeting and 18th Global Congress on Process Safety

Company’s Industry Experts Will Share Expertise on Topics to Include Transient Operating State Hazard Analysis and Proactive Process Safety

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services, today announced that the company will be presenting and exhibiting at the AIChE 2022 Spring Meeting and 18th Global Congress on Process Safety (GCPS). The conference will be held in the Henry B. González Convention Center at the Hyatt Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas from April 10-14, 2022. The annual AIChE Spring Meeting and GCPS is the key technical conference for practicing chemical and process safety engineers, and covers the industry’s critical needs more broadly and in-depth than any other industry conference.

In attendance from aeSolutions will be Vice President of Process Safety Laura Ankrom, PE; Process Safety Group Manager Don Connolley, CSP; Senior Director, Lifecycle Solutions, Jim Garrison, PE (SC), CAP, CFSE; Process Safety Engineer Dave Grattan PE, CFSE; and Senior Director, Fire Equipment Program, Chris Neff, PMP.

Process Safety Engineer Dave Grattan will lead a technical presentation during the session, “Identifying Hazards for the Transient Operating State”. Vice President of Process Safety Laura Ankrom will co-chair the session titled, “Applying PSM in Non-Regulated Businesses”. Process Safety Group Manager Don Connelly will co-chair three sessions: “Proactive Process Safety”; “Featured CCPS Projects: Emerging Topics, Tools, and References”; and “Tutorials in Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS) International Conference”.

WHAT: AIChE 2022 Spring Meeting and 18th GCPS

WHO:

Dave Grattan



Tuesday, April 12th – 3:30PM



127A – Using the STAMP Systems-Based Approach to Identify Hazards for the Transient Operating State: What Is It and How Can It Help Us?

Laura Ankrom



Monday, April 11th – 10:30AM



8 – Applying PSM in Non-Regulated Businesses

WHERE: Henry B. González Convention Center at the Hyatt Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas Booth 115

WHEN: April 10-14, 2022

REGISTRATION: https://www.aiche.org/conferences/aiche-spring-meeting-and-global-congress-on-process-safety/2022/registration-info

To arrange a meeting with a member of the aeSolutions team, contact info@aesolutions.com.

About aeSolutions

In business since 1998, aeSolutions is a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services. They specialize in helping industrial clients achieve their risk management and operational excellence goals through expertise in process safety, combustion control and safeguarding, safety instrumented systems, control system design and integration, alarm management, and related operations and integrity management systems. For more information, visit www.aesolutions.com.

Contacts

Media:

RedIron PR for aeSolutions



Kari Walker



kari@redironpr.com