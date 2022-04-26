Home Business Wire AeroVironment Successfully Demonstrates Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems, Computer Vision and Sensor Fusion Software...
AeroVironment Successfully Demonstrates Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems, Computer Vision and Sensor Fusion Software at IMX/CE 22

  • Demonstrated multi-sensor data fusion and automatic target recognition (ATR) using AeroVironment’s Blue Hotel tactical grade computer vision and data analysis software package
  • AeroVironment’s battlefield proven DDL technology provided robust command, control and video datalink for U.S. and Royal Navy airborne assets in the challenging maritime environment

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced the successful maritime demonstration of Interoperability to Interchangeability (I2I) operations by the U.S. Navy and Royal Navy using AeroVironment’s Puma™ 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems. The demonstration was part of a combined event – International Maritime Exercise 2022/Cutlass Express 2022 (IMX/CE 22) – that took place from Feb. 6-17, 2022.


IMX/CE 22 is the largest maritime exercise in the Middle East with more than 60 partner nations and organizations participating with 9,000 personnel and 50 ships. IMX/CE 22 was also the largest maritime unmanned systems exercise to date with more than 80 unmanned systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs).

The I2I capability demonstration was supported by AeroVironment as part of the U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 team, denoted as Task Force X (TF-X), participating in IMX/CE 22. TF-X was comprised of various multinational government and industry partners working together to integrate and demonstrate new unmanned systems capabilities for U.S. and coalition naval forces in a series of pre-planned serials.

During the exercise, AeroVironment’s Blue Hotel computer vision and analytics solution demonstrated the visual identification of maritime targets simultaneously from multiple UAV and USV video feeds in real-time during all of the TF-X serials. It was also used by the U.S. Navy as the primary video repository and distribution hub for TF-X, providing all coalition partners with access to real-time video feeds and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) analytic results for Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). The advanced AI/ML software enabled the warfighters to quickly sift through the large amounts of video data, pinpointing individual vessels of interest, and providing real time information on their activities throughout the exercise.

“Built upon past demonstrations, such as REP(MUS) 21 and 2018 U.S. Navy Coastal Riverine Craft maritime S2S exercises, these successful I2I operations coupled with Blue Hotel’s automated target recognition and MDA capabilities offer a glimpse at the maritime and autonomy product capability expansions AeroVironment’s MacCready Works Advanced Solutions team is spearheading,” said Jeff Rodrian, AeroVironment vice president of AV Ventures.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Makayla Thomas

AeroVironment, Inc.

+1 (805) 520-8350

pr@avinc.com

Mark Boyer

For AeroVironment, Inc.

+1 (213) 247-4109

mark@boyersyndicate.com

