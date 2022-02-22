AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Home Business Wire AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference...
ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company’s third quarter ended Jan. 29, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal third quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: March 3, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)

Toll-free: (877) 561-2749

International: (678) 809-1029

Conference ID: 9080614

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Jonah Teeter-Balin

+1 (805) 520-8350 x4278

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-us

