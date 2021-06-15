Home Business Wire AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release...
Business Wire

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, chief marketing officer and vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: June 29, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)

Toll-free: (877) 561-2749

International: (678) 809-1029

Conference ID: 5370008

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the passcode 5370008. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference ID number to access the audio replay.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Contacts

Makayla Thomas

AeroVironment, Inc.

+1 (805) 520-8350

ir@avinc.com

Articoli correlati

DXC Technology to Discuss Progress on Its Transformation Journey at Its 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DXC #DXCTechnology--DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, will host a virtual Investor...
Continua a leggere

Tufin Expands Market Leadership in Security Policy Automation with Latest Release

Business Wire Business Wire -
Release 21-2 advances automation for VMware NSX-T and access decommissioning BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach...
Continua a leggere

Joint Resource from AXELOS and ISACA Illustrates the Synergies Between ITIL 4 and COBIT 2019

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprises adopting frameworks to create value for their stakeholders often believe that they need to select just...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DXC Technology to Discuss Progress on Its Transformation Journey at Its 2021 Virtual Investor...

Business Wire