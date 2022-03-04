AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAV—AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended January 29, 2022.

“The Company continued to face several challenges during the third quarter, particularly in terms of supply chain constraints, the ongoing effects from the federal government’s Continuing Resolution, and a tight labor market,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. “However, these issues were anticipated, and we made measurable progress in addressing and mitigating such headwinds going forward. The Company’s results were largely in line with our forecast, although certain work was pushed into the fourth quarter, and we are maintaining our guidance for fiscal year 2022.

“We’re actively taking steps to reduce costs, manage working capital, and increase operational efficiency during this challenging operating environment. This includes partnering with suppliers to improve delivery times, consolidating our facilities footprint, and streamlining our workforce. While such actions, in the near term, negatively impact both margins and working capital, they improve product throughput and overall customer satisfaction while positioning us for future success.

“We’re pleased with our solid backlog as well as the many opportunities which lie ahead for AeroVironment. Our focus on winning the US Army’s Future Tactical UAS – FTUAS – Increment 1 serves as the proving ground for our Medium UAS systems which, if all goes well, could lead to significant contracts in the quarters to come. Given this opportunity, and expanding demand from overseas customers, I believe the Company is on the right path for better results in fiscal 2023 – including increased margins, stronger organic growth, and higher cash flow. We’re investing in leading-edge technologies that will provide for years of solid performance and the returns our investors have come to expect.”

FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $90.1 million, an increase of 14% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021 revenue of $78.8 million. The increase in revenue reflects higher service revenue of $27.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in product sales of $15.7 million. The increase in revenue was primarily due to revenue from the Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“MUAS”) segment of $21.2 million and the Unmanned Ground Vehicles product line of $9.6 million, as a result of our acquisitions of Arcturus UAV (“Arcturus”) and Telerob GmbH (“Telerob”) in February and May 2021, respectively, and an increase in customer-funded research and development revenue of $7.7 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue in the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“Small UAS”) segment of $26.2 million.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $21.4 million, a decrease of 25% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021 gross margin of $28.6 million. The decrease in gross margin reflects lower product margin of $9.3 million, partially offset by higher service margin of $2.1 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin decreased to 24% from 36%. Gross margin was negatively impacted by $5.1 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. With the acquisitions of Arcturus and the Intelligent Systems Group of Progeny Systems Corp. (“ISG”), we experienced a higher proportion of service revenue, which generally has lower gross margins than product sales.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $14.1 million, an increase of $13.5 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2021 loss from operations of $0.6 million. The increase in loss from operations was primarily the result of a decrease in gross margin of $7.2 million and an increase in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $6.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in research and development (“R&D”) expense of $0.6 million. SG&A expense included acquisition-related expenses and intangible amortization expense of $4.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. SG&A expense in the current quarter also included additional headcount and support costs associated with the acquisitions of Arcturus, ISG and Telerob.

Other expense, net, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.5 million, as compared to other income, net of $0.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in other expense, net was primarily due to higher interest expense of $1.5 million resulting from the term debt issued concurrent with the acquisition of Arcturus.

Benefit from income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $15.4 million, as compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in benefit from income taxes was primarily due to the decrease in income before income taxes and an increase in certain federal income tax credits.

Equity method investment income, net of tax, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.2 million, as compared to equity method investment loss, net of tax of $0.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income attributable to AeroVironment for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $10 thousand, or $0 per diluted share, as compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.32 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $0.14 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

BACKLOG

As of January 29, 2022, funded backlog (remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to us under a customer contract) was $226.3 million, as compared to $211.8 million as of April 30, 2021.

FISCAL 2022 — REVISED OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR (UNCHANGED)

For the fiscal year 2022, the Company continues to expect revenue of between $440 million and $460 million, net loss of between $12 million and $8 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $59 million and $65 million, loss per diluted share of between $(0.47) and $(0.33) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes litigation settlement expenses, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of intangible assets, of between $1.23 and $1.37.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate our acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our recent acquisitions of Arcturus UAV, Telerob and ISG and our ability to successfully integrate them into our operations; the risk that disruptions will occur from the transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government and related to our development of HAPS UAS; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; the activities of competitors and increased competition; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; risk of litigation; product liability, infringement and other claims; changes in the regulatory environment; the impact of the outbreak related to the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 on our business; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 29, January 30, January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product sales $ 42,599 $ 58,348 $ 166,713 $ 182,233 Contract services 47,494 20,434 146,397 76,664 90,093 78,782 313,110 258,897 Cost of sales: Product sales 29,294 35,746 100,821 102,039 Contract services 39,363 14,395 119,675 51,955 68,657 50,141 220,496 153,994 Gross margin: Product sales 13,305 22,602 65,892 80,194 Contract services 8,131 6,039 26,722 24,709 21,436 28,641 92,614 104,903 Selling, general and administrative 22,549 15,652 74,496 42,640 Research and development 13,013 13,631 41,018 36,710 (Loss) income from operations (14,126 ) (642 ) (22,900 ) 25,553 Other (loss) income: Interest (expense) income, net (1,510 ) 94 (4,164 ) 417 Other income (expense), net 34 (37 ) (10,360 ) 68 (Loss) income before income taxes (15,602 ) (585 ) (37,424 ) 26,038 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (15,396 ) (924 ) (25,864 ) 2,774 Equity method investment income (loss), net of tax 171 (81 ) 163 (10,891 ) Net (loss) income (35 ) 258 (11,397 ) 12,373 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 45 (47 ) (49 ) 12 Net income (loss) attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. $ 10 $ 211 $ (11,446 ) $ 12,385 Net income (loss) per share attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. Basic $ — $ 0.01 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.52 Diluted $ — $ 0.01 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.51 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 24,710,991 23,942,782 24,657,846 23,924,017 Diluted 24,879,643 24,260,874 24,657,846 24,216,371

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) January 29, April 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,528 $ 148,741 Short-term investments 3,969 31,971 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $577 at January 29, 2022 and $595 at April 30, 2021 41,739 62,647 Unbilled receivables and retentions 97,993 71,632 Inventories 89,616 71,646 Income taxes receivable 26,578 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,099 15,001 Total current assets 354,522 401,638 Long-term investments 12,388 12,156 Property and equipment, net 65,377 58,896 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,848 22,902 Deferred income taxes 3,258 2,061 Intangibles, net 103,825 106,268 Goodwill 335,164 314,205 Other assets 5,881 10,440 Total assets $ 905,263 $ 928,566 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,118 $ 24,841 Wages and related accruals 21,207 28,068 Customer advances 6,864 7,183 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Current operating lease liabilities 6,150 6,154 Income taxes payable 247 861 Other current liabilities 27,897 19,078 Total current liabilities 87,483 96,185 Long-term debt, net of current portion 180,398 187,512 Non-current operating lease liabilities 20,678 19,103 Other non-current liabilities 5,273 10,141 Liability for uncertain tax positions 3,518 3,518 Deferred income taxes 5,198 — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at January 29, 2022 and April 30, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares—24,915,105 shares at January 29, 2022 and 24,777,295 shares at April 30, 2021 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 265,885 260,327 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,434 ) 343 Retained earnings 339,975 351,421 Total AeroVironment, Inc. stockholders’ equity 602,428 612,093 Noncontrolling interest 287 14 Total equity 602,715 612,107 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 905,263 $ 928,566

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (11,397 ) $ 12,373 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,437 8,650 (Income) loss from equity method investments, net (799 ) 10,891 Amortization of debt issuance costs 386 — Realized gain from sale of available-for-sale investments — (11 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (20 ) (145 ) Other non-cash expense (income) 440 (473 ) Non-cash lease expense 5,033 3,592 Loss on foreign currency transactions 34 1 Deferred income taxes (1,195 ) (897 ) Stock-based compensation 3,957 4,754 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5,063 2 Amortization of debt securities 117 143 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 21,901 47,184 Unbilled receivables and retentions (25,597 ) 14,753 Inventories (21,590 ) (7,569 ) Income taxes receivable (26,208 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,789 (1,622 ) Accounts payable (10,720 ) (3,346 ) Other liabilities (11,807 ) (9,318 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (23,176 ) 78,962 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (17,064 ) (8,472 ) Equity method investments (6,884 ) (2,150 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (46,150 ) — Redemptions of available-for-sale investments 35,851 130,066 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (2,987 ) (125,644 ) Other 225 — Net cash used in investing activities (37,009 ) (6,200 ) Financing activities Principal payments of loan (7,500 ) — Holdback and retention payments for business acquisition (5,991 ) (1,492 ) Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (1,176 ) (1,955 ) Exercise of stock options 2,776 86 Other (23 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (11,914 ) (3,361 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (613 ) — Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (72,712 ) 69,401 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 157,063 255,142 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 84,351 $ 324,543 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid, net during the period for: Income taxes $ 1,923 $ 2,364 Interest $ 3,465 $ — Non-cash activities Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments, net of deferred tax benefit of $1 and $2 for the nine months ended January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2021, respectively $ 6 $ 56 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ (3,771 ) $ 75 Issuances of inventory to property and equipment, ISR in-service assets $ 16,680 $ — Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 626 $ 746

AeroVironment, Inc. Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 29, 2022 Small UAS TMS MUAS All other Total Revenue $ 24,366 $ 18,603 $ 21,168 $ 25,956 $ 90,093 Gross margin 8,656 5,209 335 7,236 21,436 Income (loss) from operations (3,606 ) (1,289 ) (8,623 ) (608 ) (14,126 ) Acquisition-related expenses 99 54 41 174 368 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 707 – 5,641 3,035 9,383 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ (2,800 ) $ (1,235 ) $ (2,941 ) $ 2,601 $ (4,375 )

Three Months Ended January 30, 2021 Small UAS TMS MUAS All other Total Revenue $ 50,536 $ 19,598 $ – $ 8,648 $ 78,782 Gross margin 22,017 4,889 – 1,735 28,641 Income (loss) from operations 6,702 (2,314 ) – (5,030 ) (642 ) Acquisition-related expenses 1,408 773 477 750 3,408 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 661 – – 1 662 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 8,771 $ (1,541 ) $ 477 $ (4,279 ) $ 3,428

Nine Months Ended January 29, 2022 Small UAS TMS MUAS All other Total Revenue $ 119,004 $ 56,197 $ 70,072 $ 67,837 $ 313,110 Gross margin 53,330 17,420 5,739 16,125 92,614 Income (loss) from operations 11,729 (1,705 ) (22,004 ) (10,920 ) (22,900 ) Acquisition-related expenses 819 468 1,533 1,649 4,469 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 2,121 – 17,190 9,526 28,837 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 14,669 $ (1,237 ) $ (3,281 ) $ 255 $ 10,406

Nine Months Ended January 30, 2021 Small UAS TMS MUAS All other Total Revenue $ 165,003 $ 48,093 $ – $ 45,801 $ 258,897 Gross margin 79,195 12,752 – 12,956 104,903 Income (loss) from operations 37,285 (7,454 ) – (4,278 ) 25,553 Acquisition-related expenses 1,579 867 535 841 3,822 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 2,037 – – – 2,037 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 40,901 $ (6,587 ) $ 535 $ (3,437 ) $ 31,412

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ — $ 0.01 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.51 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.11 0.16 0.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.30 0.02 0.92 0.06 HAPSMobile Inc. JV impairment of investment in Loon LLC — — — 0.35 Legal accrual related to our former EES business — — 0.32 — Earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.32 0.14 $ 0.94 $ 1.06

