AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Strong bookings of $197.3 million in the second quarter
  • Second quarter revenue in line with expectations of $111.6 million
  • Raising FY23 revenue guidance to between $505 million and $525 million
  • $86 Million FMS order received in November resulting in record funded backlog of $388.2 million as of November 26, 2022

“Our second quarter results came in line or slightly better than expectations and, given recent awards and accelerating demand across our portfolio, we are increasing our revenue guidance for fiscal year 2023,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. “In November, we were awarded a Puma Small UAS systems contract with a ceiling value of $176 million and initial funding of $86 million. This award is the largest FMS order in the company’s history, and we expect shipments to start next quarter and continue over the next 6-12 months. This award, combined with our record backlog, gives us confidence to raise revenue guidance even as we continue managing ongoing supply chain constraints and inflationary cost pressures.

“In addition, we are also slightly reducing our profitability outlook for fiscal year 2023 due to increased R&D investments targeted at additional growth opportunities and accelerated Medium UAS asset depreciation related to a shift in US DOD funding priorities. We expect margins will recover and backlog will increase throughout the second half of fiscal year 2023 setting the stage for profitable organic double-digit growth in fiscal year 2024 and beyond.”

FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $111.6 million, a decrease of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 revenue of $122.0 million. The decrease in revenue reflects a decline in product sales of $8.7 million and service revenue of $1.8 million. The overall decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in revenue in the Small UAS segment of $28.0 million, partially offset by an increase in revenue from the Tactical Missile Systems (“TMS”) segment of $12.7 million and an increase in customer-funded research and development revenue of $4.2 million.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $25.9 million, a decrease of 39% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 gross margin of $42.5 million. The decrease in gross margin reflects lower product margin of $9.2 million and lower service margin of $7.4 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin decreased to 23% from 35%. The decrease in gross margin percentage was primarily related to unfavorable product mix and accelerated depreciation charges related to the anticipated completion of certain MUAS COCO site locations of $4.5 million. Gross margin was negatively impacted by $4.0 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $14.3 million, a decrease of $17.6 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 income from operations of $3.3 million. The decrease in income from operations was primarily the result of a decrease in gross margin of $16.6 million and an increase in research and development (“R&D”) expense of $2.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $1.2 million. The decrease in SG&A expense reflects a decrease in intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses of $1.0 million.

Other loss, net, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.5 million, as compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The second quarter of fiscal 2022 included legal expenses of $10.0 million for the settlement of all claims from the buyers of our former EES business. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in interest rates. Other income, net for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 includes unrealized gains associated with the increases in the fair market value for equity security investments.

Benefit from income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $(10.5) million, as compared to a benefit from income taxes of $(9.5) million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in benefit from income taxes was primarily due to expected federal R&D tax credits and foreign-derived intangible income deductions.

Equity method investment loss, net of tax, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $(1.3) million, as compared to equity method investment income $1.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the sale of the equity interest in HAPSMobile during the three months ended April 30, 2022, equity method investment loss, net of tax no longer includes activity from HAPSMobile.

Net loss attributable to AeroVironment for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.7 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0, as compared to $21.9 million and $0.78 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

BACKLOG

As of October 29, 2022, funded backlog (defined as remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to the Company under a customer contract) was $293.1 million, as compared to $210.8 million as of April 30, 2022. As of November 26, 2022, funded backlog was $388.2 million.

FISCAL 2023 — OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For the fiscal year 2023, the Company now expects revenue of between $505 million and $525 million, net income of between $8 million and $17 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $84 million and $92 million, earnings per diluted share of between $0.33 and $0.65 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes amortization of intangible assets and other non-cash purchase accounting expenses, of between $1.26 and $1.58.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate our acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

CONFERENCE CALL AND PRESENTATION

In conjunction with this release, AeroVironment, Inc. will host a conference call today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, chief financial officer and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will host the call.

New this quarter, investors may access the call by registering via the following participant registration link up to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI917865171ebf49738b3207daea259095

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations page of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A supplementary investor presentation for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 can be accessed at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our recent acquisitions, including but not limited to Arcturus UAV, Telerob and ISG and our ability to successfully integrate them into our operations; the risk that disruptions will occur from the transactions that will harm our business; any disruptions or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government and related to our development of HAPS UAS; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to our, our customers’ and/or our suppliers’ information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; unfavorable results in legal proceedings; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply chain disruptions, vaccine mandates, the threat of future variants and potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, quarantine policies, travel restrictions and social distancing, curtailment of trade, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

October 29,

October 30,

October 29,

 

October 30,

 

 

 

2022

2021

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

$

62,343

 

$

70,998

 

$

120,317

 

 

$

124,114

 

 

Contract services

 

 

49,241

 

 

51,010

 

 

99,783

 

 

 

98,903

 

 

 

 

 

111,584

 

 

122,008

 

 

220,100

 

 

 

223,017

 

 

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

 

39,445

 

 

38,937

 

 

72,344

 

 

 

71,527

 

 

Contract services

 

 

46,249

 

 

40,616

 

 

88,152

 

 

 

80,312

 

 

 

 

 

85,694

 

 

79,553

 

 

160,496

 

 

 

151,839

 

 

Gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

 

 

22,898

 

 

32,061

 

 

47,973

 

 

 

52,587

 

 

Contract services

 

 

2,992

 

 

10,394

 

 

11,631

 

 

 

18,591

 

 

 

 

 

25,890

 

 

42,455

 

 

59,604

 

 

 

71,178

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

23,613

 

 

24,819

 

 

45,556

 

 

 

51,947

 

 

Research and development

 

 

16,591

 

 

14,297

 

 

31,636

 

 

 

28,005

 

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(14,314

)

 

3,339

 

 

(17,588

)

 

 

(8,774

)

 

Other (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(2,309

)

 

(1,379

)

 

(3,912

)

 

 

(2,654

)

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

810

 

 

(10,048

)

 

404

 

 

 

(10,394

)

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(15,813

)

 

(8,088

)

 

(21,096

)

 

 

(21,822

)

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

(10,457

)

 

(9,511

)

 

(7,851

)

 

 

(10,468

)

 

Equity method investment (loss) income, net of tax

 

 

(1,273

)

 

1,133

 

 

(1,773

)

 

 

(8

)

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

(6,629

)

 

2,556

 

 

(15,018

)

 

 

(11,362

)

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(39

)

 

(31

)

 

(45

)

 

 

(94

)

 

Net (loss) income attributable to AeroVironment, Inc.

 

$

(6,668

)

$

2,525

 

$

(15,063

)

 

$

(11,456

)

 

Net (loss) income per share attributable to AeroVironment, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.27

)

$

0.10

 

$

(0.61

)

 

$

(0.47

)

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.27

)

$

0.10

 

$

(0.61

)

 

$

(0.47

)

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

24,900,873

 

 

24,641,614

 

 

24,852,219

 

 

 

24,630,838

 

 

Diluted

 

 

24,900,873

 

 

24,885,870

 

 

24,852,219

 

 

 

24,630,838

 

 

AeroVironment, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 29,

April 30,

 

 

 

2022

2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

101,417

 

$

77,231

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

24,716

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $74 at October 29, 2022 and $592 at April 30, 2022

 

 

31,664

 

 

60,170

 

 

Unbilled receivables and retentions

 

 

92,457

 

 

104,194

 

 

Inventories, net

 

 

109,810

 

 

90,629

 

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

8,940

 

 

442

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

13,244

 

 

11,527

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

357,532

 

 

368,909

 

 

Long-term investments

 

 

22,462

 

 

15,433

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

52,415

 

 

62,296

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

25,580

 

 

26,769

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

8,098

 

 

7,290

 

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

88,660

 

 

97,224

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

334,963

 

 

334,347

 

 

Other assets

 

 

1,972

 

 

1,932

 

 

Total assets

 

$

891,682

 

$

914,200

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

26,317

 

$

19,244

 

 

Wages and related accruals

 

 

25,049

 

 

25,398

 

 

Customer advances

 

 

7,074

 

 

8,968

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

7,564

 

 

6,819

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

26

 

 

759

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

27,824

 

 

30,203

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

103,854

 

 

101,391

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

155,622

 

 

177,840

 

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

20,043

 

 

21,915

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

748

 

 

768

 

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

 

 

1,450

 

 

1,450

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

2,482

 

 

2,626

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authorized shares—10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at October 29, 2022 and April 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authorized shares—100,000,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issued and outstanding shares—25,157,618 shares at October 29, 2022 and 24,951,287 shares at April 30, 2022

 

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

283,789

 

 

267,248

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(8,480

)

 

(6,514

)

 

Retained earnings

 

 

332,170

 

 

347,233

 

 

Total AeroVironment, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

 

607,483

 

 

607,969

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

241

 

 

Total equity

 

 

607,483

 

 

608,210

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

891,682

 

$

914,200

 

 

AeroVironment, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

October 29,

 

October 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(15,018

)

 

$

(11,362

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

32,275

 

 

 

30,019

 

 

Loss (income) from equity method investments

 

 

1,773

 

 

 

(520

)

 

Loss on deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary

 

 

189

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

422

 

 

 

258

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

19

 

 

 

(35

)

 

Other non-cash expense, net

 

 

565

 

 

 

157

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

3,775

 

 

 

3,358

 

 

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions

 

 

(59

)

 

 

30

 

 

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale equity securities, net

 

 

(928

)

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(808

)

 

 

(840

)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,402

 

 

 

2,342

 

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

825

 

 

 

3,036

 

 

Amortization of debt securities

 

 

125

 

 

 

113

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

28,012

 

 

 

37,134

 

 

Unbilled receivables and retentions

 

 

11,696

 

 

 

(46,619

)

 

Inventories

 

 

(23,836

)

 

 

(10,075

)

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

(8,539

)

 

 

(10,667

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(1,117

)

 

 

272

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

6,823

 

 

 

(3,587

)

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(8,664

)

 

 

3,642

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

31,932

 

 

 

(3,344

)

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

 

(7,587

)

 

 

(13,147

)

 

Equity method investments

 

 

(2,774

)

 

 

(6,245

)

 

Equity security investments

 

 

(5,100

)

 

 

 

 

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(5,105

)

 

 

(46,150

)

 

Proceeds from deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary, net of cash deconsolidated

 

 

(635

)

 

 

 

 

Redemptions of available-for-sale investments

 

 

25,945

 

 

 

30,531

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale investments

 

 

(1,326

)

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

224

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

3,418

 

 

 

(34,787

)

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments of term loan

 

 

(22,500

)

 

 

(5,000

)

 

Holdback and retention payments for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(5,991

)

 

Proceeds from shares issued, net of issuance costs

 

 

11,778

 

 

 

 

 

Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards

 

 

(853

)

 

 

(1,176

)

 

Exercise of stock options

 

 

682

 

 

 

119

 

 

Other

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(16

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(10,907

)

 

 

(12,064

)

 

Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(257

)

 

 

(275

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

24,186

 

 

 

(50,470

)

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

77,231

 

 

 

157,063

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

101,417

 

 

$

106,593

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid, net during the period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

$

718

 

 

$

1,923

 

 

Interest

 

$

3,398

 

 

$

2,283

 

 

Non-cash activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on available-for-sale investments, net of deferred tax expense of $0 for the six months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively

 

$

(26

)

 

$

3

 

 

Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

 

$

(1,992

)

 

$

(2,017

)

 

Issuances of inventory to property and equipment, ISR in-service assets

 

$

4,085

 

 

$

12,472

 

 

Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable

 

$

810

 

 

$

415

 

 

AeroVironment, Inc.

Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 29, 2022

 

 

Small UAS

 

TMS

 

MUAS

HAPS

 

All other

 

Total

Revenue

 

$

26,681

 

 

$

31,101

 

$

27,281

 

$

9,066

 

$

17,455

 

 

$

111,584

 

Gross margin

 

 

12,319

 

 

 

12,636

 

 

(6,884

)

 

3,001

 

 

4,818

 

 

 

25,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(2,079

)

 

 

2,004

 

 

(15,242

)

 

1,564

 

 

(561

)

 

 

(14,314

)

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

569

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

669

 

 

 

 

 

5,897

 

 

 

 

1,276

 

 

 

7,842

 

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

 

$

(1,410

)

 

$

2,004

 

$

(9,226

)

$

1,564

 

$

1,165

 

 

$

(5,903

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 30, 2021

 

 

Small UAS

 

TMS

 

MUAS

HAPS

 

All other

 

Total

Revenue

 

$

54,714

 

$

18,418

 

$

26,525

 

$

10,342

 

$

12,009

 

 

$

122,008

Gross margin

 

 

27,754

 

 

6,222

 

 

2,223

 

 

3,944

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

42,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

13,377

 

 

47

 

 

(7,000

)

 

2,073

 

 

(5,158

)

 

 

3,339

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

297

 

 

163

 

 

108

 

 

58

 

 

222

 

 

 

848

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

707

 

 

 

 

6,358

 

 

 

 

3,257

 

 

 

10,322

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

 

$

14,381

 

$

210

 

$

(534

)

$

2,131

 

$

(1,679

)

 

$

14,509

AeroVironment, Inc.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months

Ended

 

Three Months

Ended

 

Six Months

Ended

 

Six Months

Ended

 

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings per diluted share

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

0.10

 

$

(0.61

)

 

$

(0.47

)

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.15

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.33

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

0.62

 

Legal accrual related to our former EES business

 

 

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

 

 

0.32

 

Earnings (loss) per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

 

$

 

 

$

0.78

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

0.62

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months

Ended

 

Three Months

Ended

 

Six Months

Ended

 

Six Months

Ended

(in millions)

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

Net (loss) income

 

$

(7

)

 

$

3

 

 

$

(15

)

 

$

(11

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(10

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

19

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

30

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

 

4

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

12

 

Amortization of purchase accounting adjustment included in loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

Legal accrual related to our former EES business

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

7

 

 

$

22

 

 

$

20

 

 

$

29

 

Contacts

Jonah Teeter-Balin

+1 (805) 520-8350 x4278

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-us

Read full story here

