Aera Technology Named a 2022 CNBC Top Startup for the Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a 2022 CNBC Top Startup for the Enterprise.

Since its inception in 2017, Aera has played a key role in defining the Decision Intelligence market category by proving the scalability of its patented Aera Decision Cloud™ platform among large global enterprises with complex operations and supply chains. Today, Aera Decision Cloud is integral to the technology stacks of several of the largest worldwide companies across consumer packaged goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and more.

“Today’s recognition by CNBC is validation of our work helping enterprises re-imagine decision making through a purpose-built platform for Decision Intelligence,” said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. “Using Aera Decision Cloud, our customers are connecting the dots across business functions to automate and execute fast, accurate decisions at the right moment in time.”

The patented Aera Decision Cloud provides the advanced technologies and tools required to aggregate and integrate data from internal and external systems and build and deploy decision-making models that generate recommendations for any business scenario. Enterprises can support, augment, or automate their decision-making processes with the ability to retain a permanent memory of the decisions executed — fueling institutional knowledge for current and future teams, and continually improving performance and metrics.

The inaugural 2022 CNBC Top Startup for the Enterprise list identifies the 25 fast-growth startups with the potential to drive value and investment interest for the enterprise. The list is based on a proprietary analysis of quantitative metrics and qualitative review by the members of CNBC’s Technology Executive Council (TEC), which is comprised of leading CTOs, CIOs, CISOs and others in technology functions. For more information, visit cnbc.com/tec.

