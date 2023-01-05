AEM’s Davis Instruments Unveils New Console Revolutionizing How People Interact with Weather Station Data

At CES in Las Vegas, Davis launched its first touch-enabled weather data console, which puts the power of customization in the hands of weather enthusiasts

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Davis Instruments, an AEM brand, announced the release of its newest product, the WeatherLink® Console, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show today. This console enables professionals and weather-enthusiasts to personalize, interact with and track observations from their weather station at-a-glance, all in a modern device that will become a centerpiece in your office or home.

“We are very excited to launch the WeatherLink Console,” said Mark D. Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of AEM. “As severe weather events such as floods, droughts, and major storms become increasingly common, more people are taking an interest in personal weather monitoring to stay aware and ahead of changing local weather conditions and help protect their property and communities. Manufacturing weather stations for over 35 years, Davis has established itself as a worldwide leader in high-quality sensor technology. As the next evolution, we wanted to bring the data to life by creating a more personal, modern, and compelling weather experience and narrative. That is what drove the development and enhancements of the WeatherLink Console.”

The WeatherLink Console comes equipped with a color HD touchscreen display that displays a personalized weather dashboard, featuring real-time data from their weather station as well as short and medium-range forecasts. The dashboard can show real-time data on up to 21 parameters, such as wind, rain, and barometric pressure, and alarm on hundreds of changing conditions that matter most to you.

Using the WeatherLink Console’s onboard database of historical records, users can create more than 80 custom charts and graphs that turn their local data into a powerful weather story. Using built-in Wi-Fi, the console makes is easy to connect to the WeatherLink Cloud and securely store and share data with the largest global personal weather station network, or keep that data private. Access to a multitude of personal weather stations in a community can provide emergency response agencies a more complete view of weather conditions across the area to better inform and sharpen crucial decisions.

Additional capabilities of the WeatherLink Console include:

Lightning-fast data: Experience the fastest reporting weather data on the market right on your console and watch temperature, wind, and rainfall changes as they occur.

Multi-sensor viewing: Mix and match up to eight Vantage Vue or Vantage Pro2 weather stations or Davis sensor transmitters to create a customized local weather network.

Smart Home integration: Connect your data to smart irrigation systems or connect to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to ask for the latest conditions.

The WeatherLink Console is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from now until January 8, 2023. To learn more about the WeatherLink Console and other personal weather technology, visit Davis Instruments at https://www.davisinstruments.com/.

About AEM

AEM is combining global technology leaders, including Davis Instruments and its precision weather monitoring solutions, to empower communities and organizations to survive and thrive in the face of escalating environmental risks. By deploying intelligent sensing networks, operating a secure and scalable data management infrastructure, and delivering high-value analytics through a suite of end-user applications, AEM serves as the essential source for environmental insights. These technologies enable positive outcomes, helping reduce environmental impact and creating a safer world. For more information, visit https://aem.eco and https://www.davisinstruments.com/.

Contacts

John Lauer



john.lauer@aem.eco