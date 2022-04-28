Aegis Software Announces New Updates to FactoryLogix Manufacturing Operations Platform, Further Fueling Agile Innovation and Intelligent Adaptability

HORSHAM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FactoryLogix—Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software, announces new capabilities in their latest FactoryLogix® 2022.1 and 2022.2 releases. Aegis Software continues its commitment to agile, continuous delivery of value-added capabilities that drive operational excellence for its customers. With FactoryLogix 2022.1 and 2022.2, Aegis offers advanced capabilities to eliminate redundancies, streamline error-prone processes, promote agility, increase quality, and reduce waste.

“In an ever-changing market, adaptability is everything. Manufacturers must take the waste out of every operational task from manufacturing and process engineering, through the shop floor and out the loading dock. Speed of adaptability makes or breaks their performance. Manufacturers need innovative and forward-thinking solutions that deliver this adaptiveness without requiring costly and time-consuming configuration or customization,” stated Jason Spera, CEO, and Co-Founder, of Aegis Software. “At Aegis, our mindset is to deliver a platform that responds to our customers’ dynamic business, and these releases are a testament to that vision. FactoryLogix’s unique architecture, elegant user interface, and no-code platform provide our customers with a no-compromise solution. They get the best of all worlds, a robust end-to-end solution with deep functionality with the end-user configurability needed to support their changing requirements. We are excited to continue our evolution with these latest updates to our platform that roll out to our entire worldwide customer base of over 2,200 manufacturing sites.”

FactoryLogix 2022.1 and 2022.2 deliver enhancements across the entire platform. Below are just a small sample of the industry-leading features and benefits offered in this new release:

Smart, Dynamic Visualization – Whether during incoming inspection or on the factory floor, manufacturers can power up their visual work instructions with “smart pictures” that dynamically change depending on the context of what is being inspected or worked. Similar to Aegis’ recently introduced “smart text” capability, end-users now have the power to create one template and use it in an infinite number of scenarios instead of leveraging static/generic images or single-use templates. Companies benefit by eliminating redundant document authoring work, streamlining processes, supporting single-piece flow production, and, ultimately, overall improved quality.

– Whether during incoming inspection or on the factory floor, manufacturers can power up their visual work instructions with “smart pictures” that dynamically change depending on the context of what is being inspected or worked. Similar to Aegis’ recently introduced “smart text” capability, end-users now have the power to create one template and use it in an infinite number of scenarios instead of leveraging static/generic images or single-use templates. Companies benefit by eliminating redundant document authoring work, streamlining processes, supporting single-piece flow production, and, ultimately, overall improved quality. Fractional Tracking During Production – Aegis has expanded the ability to track units of measurement (volume, length, etc.) beyond the unit level during the production process. Now manufacturers have expanded support for even more process types and product types when leveraging the FactoryLogix platform.

– Aegis has expanded the ability to track units of measurement (volume, length, etc.) beyond the unit level during the production process. Now manufacturers have expanded support for even more process types and product types when leveraging the FactoryLogix platform. Cross-Order Process Synchronization – With this latest capability, manufacturers can now establish a common assembly operation to occur simultaneously across different assembly lines and different products. They can optimally balance approaches, equipment, materials, and resources based upon similar operations common among products regardless of the assembly line, further elevating quality, reducing waste, and streamlining resources.

– With this latest capability, manufacturers can now establish a common assembly operation to occur simultaneously across different assembly lines and different products. They can optimally balance approaches, equipment, materials, and resources based upon similar operations common among products regardless of the assembly line, further elevating quality, reducing waste, and streamlining resources. Nonconformance Integration & Threshold Approval Support – FactoryLogix now supports cost-related parameters and threshold approval workflows when assessing the path of action for a nonconformance. In addition to accelerating the approval process, it also enables the ability to see those problems occurring most frequently and those imposing the greatest cost.

– FactoryLogix now supports cost-related parameters and threshold approval workflows when assessing the path of action for a nonconformance. In addition to accelerating the approval process, it also enables the ability to see those problems occurring most frequently and those imposing the greatest cost. BOM Compare to an Externally Sourced BOM – FactoryLogix has always supported BOM to BOM comparisons, but now manufacturers can compare a CAD/CAM BOM to an externally resident BOM (e.g., ERP ) and accelerate the BOM compare process, saving time and money. Users can quickly identify discrepancies between the two, eliminating data inconsistencies and ensuring they have enough material to complete the job on time and within budget.

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform helps companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

