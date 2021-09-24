AEGIS SEF Appoints Bruce Aust and Jason Lish to Board of Directors

Industry veterans will provide oversight and guidance as Public Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEGIS SEF LLC, the swap execution facility (SEF) subsidiary of AEGIS Hedging Solutions, announced today that it has appointed Bruce Aust, former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, and Jason Lish, Chief Security Officer of Lumen Corporation, to its Board of Directors.

Bruce Aust brings deep expertise in regulated trading markets, technology innovation, and market expansion. Prior to serving as Vice Chairman of NASDAQ Bruce served as Executive Vice President of Global Listings from 2003 to 2014 where he oversaw NASDAQ’s new listings and capital markets business and 3,900 companies on NASDAQ’s sixteen listing markets worldwide. Upon his appointment as Vice Chairman in 2014, Aust played an integral role in the creation and launch of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco, a non-profit organization designed to engage emerging entrepreneurs through education and mentorship.

During Bruce’s 21-year tenure, NASDAQ won some of the largest IPOs in history including Google, Facebook, Tesla, PayPal, and Baidu. Mr. Aust has assisted over 300 companies with public listings while developing relationships with leading CEOs. Mr. Aust also spent twelve years at Fidelity Investments in numerous roles within their retail brokerage unit from 1986 to 1998. Mr. Aust is currently a strategic advisor and board member to several private companies as well as an advisor to 150 Bond, an advisory firm to C-level executives.

“I have had the privilege of bringing a number of market-shaping technologies to market throughout my career. I am impressed with the innovation AEGIS SEF is bringing to bilateral derivative markets and its commitment to doing it in a way that advances the interests of all market participants – similar to the way NASDAQ brought innovation, transparency, technology to each market it entered,” said Aust.

Jason Lish is a recognized expert in cybersecurity and regulated marketplaces. He currently serves as Chief Security Officer at Lumen Corporation, where he leads all corporate security functions and oversees Lumen’s cybersecurity, physical security, emergency preparedness, fraud management, and government security services. He also oversees global security for the company.

Prior to joining Lumen, Mr. Lish served as the Chief Security, Privacy, and Data Officer for Advisor Group, a company that oversees a network of independent financial advisors. Prior to that, Mr. Lish was CSO and later Chief Information Officer for Alight Solutions, a business processes outsourcing company. He also spent many years in various security leadership roles with the Charles Schwab Corporation and Honeywell International. He started his career in the U.S. Air Force serving at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Keflavik NAS, Iceland.

“AEGIS is bringing technology, analytics, and insight to an area of the market where investment has lagged – and doing so with a full commitment to protecting the integrity and privacy of customer information,” said Lish. “I look forward to working with AEGIS SEF to increase fairness and efficiency in derivatives markets.”

“We understand the value of outside perspectives in creating a fair and efficient marketplace for bilateral derivatives and are honored to have world-class leaders like Bruce and Jason join our Board,” said AEGIS SEF President Justin McCrann. “They provide tremendous validation of our approach and progress and join us at an exciting time as we progress towards approval of our proposed SEF.”

About AEGIS

AEGIS enables companies to manage their commodity price and interest rate risk through leading software and advisory capabilities. AEGIS provides unique insight into commodity and rate markets, develops and executes cash flow protection strategies, and manages all hedge program activities through a SaaS-enabled E/CTRM and analytics platform. AEGIS was recently named the Hedge Advisor of the Year for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year. AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.

About AEGIS SEF

AEGIS SEF LLC, a subsidiary of AEGIS Hedging Solutions, will facilitate the negotiation and execution of bilateral swap contracts for market participants. The AEGIS SEF, pending regulatory approval, will include (i) a request-for-quote (RFQ) function to allow negotiations between clients and financial counterparties and (ii) a central limit order book (CLOB). The AEGIS SEF is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, please go to https://aegis-hedging.com/swap-execution-facility.

