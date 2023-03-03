AEGIS Hedging Solutions Acquires Asset Risk Management’s Hedging Advisory Contracts

Transaction brings together two leaders in commodity hedging.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEGIS Hedging Solutions (“AEGIS”), a leader in technology and expertise for commodity and environmental markets, today announced that it has acquired both the U.S.-based and Canadian hedging advisory contracts of Asset Risk Management, LLC. Asset Risk Management, LLC (“Asset Risk Management”) continues to be an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of ARM Energy Holdings, LLC (“ARM Energy”).

Asset Risk Management’s hedging advisory sector, founded in 2004, was an early entrant into the commodity hedging market and has assisted hundreds of producers and end users in managing exposures to crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Asset Risk Management was the precursor to ARM Energy, which has expanded into a consortium of businesses that continue to offer other O&G producer and end user- based services across the energy value chain including physical marketing, midstream infrastructure, and alternative energy investing throughout North America. These other services are not part of the sale of the hedging advisory contracts and will remain, and continue to expand, for years to come.

“Asset Risk Management brought advisor-assisted hedging to the energy markets and has been a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading energy producers,” said Bryan Sansbury, Chairman and CEO of AEGIS. “We are excited to build on these established relationships through our full slate of capabilities.”

With the acquisition, AEGIS now works with nearly 500 companies that are exposed to volatility in the energy, refined products, metals, and agricultural markets. AEGIS combines modern technology and deep expertise to track commodity markets, design hedging strategies, execute hedging transactions, and manage hedge positions through settlement – all to protect customer cash flows.

Zach Lee, CEO of ARM Energy added, “We are incredibly proud of what our team has built with respect to the hedging advisory business over the past 20 years. The hedging advisory space was the genesis of the diversified business portfolio that ARM Energy holds today. Although ARM Energy has chosen to focus on the growth and proliferation of our other producer services segments and business sectors, we can confidently assure our valued ‘hedging advisory’ customer base that we have established over the past two decades that they will be in good hands with AEGIS. AEGIS’ exclusive focus on the hedging advisory space will ensure that our transitioned client base will continue to get the attention, efficient execution and expertise that they deserve.”

About AEGIS

AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies serious about managing their commodity exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and expertise to deliver market insights, tailored hedge strategies, efficient and compliant trade execution, and full-cycle management of hedge positions. Building on its core energy hedging capabilities, AEGIS has extended its expertise into environmental and metals markets and built a fully-integrated SaaS E/CTRM software platform. AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for a sixth consecutive year. AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.

About ARM Energy Holdings, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Calgary, Denver, Nashville, and Los Angeles, ARM Energy Holdings, LLC is a premier producer services firm, active in every sector of the energy value chain across all major North American oil and gas basins. Its integrated, diversified portfolio includes ARM Energy Management LLC, providing physical oil and gas marketing, transportation and asset management services and trading; and ARM Midstream, LLC, providing midstream investment, infrastructure development and operations. For more information, please visit www.armenergy.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

AEGIS Hedging



Lauren Trice



346.277.0971



ltrice@aegis-hedging.com

ARM Energy



Samy Morcos



281.655.3208



samy.morcos@armenergy.com