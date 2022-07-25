Adya Inc. Has Crossed the Border and is Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adya Inc. (“Adya” or the “Company”) (TSX: ADYA.V; OTCQB: ADYIF) announces its journey to become a recognizable national holding company. The Company has taken its first major step of many by listing its common shares on OTCQB under trading symbol “ADYIF” effective July 21st, 2022. Adya’s vision is to be able to identify and acquire best in class products and services that customers can confidently trust in with highly intelligent software platform that enable effective, reliable, affordable communications products and services globally. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “ADYA.V”

Company CEO Samer Bishay @SBishayIRIS states: “Today is an exciting day as we are pleased to be listing Adya on the OTCBQ, thereby providing US investors with a more enhanced trading experience. This will provide ADYA with greater visibility into the US markets, access to expanded shareholder base and ultimately greater liquidity and value.”

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Adya Inc. a publicly traded holding company and strategic shareholder in telecommunications and technology companies. With offices located in Toronto, Canada, has focus on the acquisition of accretive businesses. The team and resources specialize in operational, network, engineering, and administrational efficiencies allowing for reducing operating costs and increasing revenue.

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Adya or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Adya assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

