Advocado Taps Corporate Leaders to Help Build Industry Strategies and Partnerships

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advocado, the trusted source for real time first-party ad occurrence data and leading platform connecting and powering cross-screen advertising, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Garner, Jamie Siegel and Brian Siegel as strategic advisors to the company. They bring to Advocado a deep expertise and guidance in corporate finance and intellectual property strategy and large corporate commercial partnerships.

Scott Garner is a seasoned financial executive with over 28 years of experience. Most recently Scott served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Assistant Treasurer for Yahoo. He spent 23 years with Yahoo companies (AltaVista, Overture, Yahoo, Oath, Verizon Media, Apollo) and has led cross functional teams of up to 500 employees. Prior to Yahoo Scott worked for Price Waterhouse and Charles Schwab. He is a CPA and financial advisor to multiple start-ups and nonprofits.

Jaime Siegel has extensive experience in international IP monetization, enforcement, valuations and strategic acquisitions, which he lends as the founder of Cerebral Assets. Most recently, Mr. Siegel was the Executive Vice President of Licensing for Acacia Research Group (Nasdaq: ACTG), responsible for the revenue of the public company. In his last year at Acacia, Jaime led a team responsible for generating over $140MM of revenue. Prior to joining Acacia, Mr. Siegel spent more than 15 years at Sony Corporation of America, concluding as Vice President and Senior IP Counsel, as well as its representative to Taiwan.

Brian Siegel has over 17 US patents issued, 17 more filed, and 20 years of executive leadership in some of the world’s largest technology and digital commerce entities. During his time at Sony Direct, he played many roles, including growing Sony to be the 8th largest eCommerce store in 2008. He followed this by joining the leadership team at Lenovo where he grew Lenovo’s North American Consumer Sales from #6 market share to #2.

“Jaime and Brian bring a depth of intellectual property and enterprise partnership experience that will help Advocado truly scale while maximizing the value of its IP portfolio. Additionally, as Advocado has evolved to the next stage, so have its financial needs. Scott’s expertise is the missing piece that brings Advocado to that next level,” said Jeff Linihan, Co-Founder and President at Advocado.

About Advocado

Advocado empowers advertisers, agencies and media companies with its data-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform that instantly generates, integrates, analyzes, and activates data to unlock unprecedented insights and actions that empower our customers to maximize campaigns and advertising dollar ROI across all screens. The platform helps fill visibility gaps with unique data powering advertisers, agencies, and media companies to target and adjust their spending real-time for multi-screen campaign performance. Built by marketers for marketers, the platform uses signal data via patented watermark technology, natural language processing, automated content recognition, and real-time weather to connect offline and online audience data to reveal and influence the entire customer journey. Advocado is headquartered in the urban core of St. Louis, MO and serves customers across North America.

