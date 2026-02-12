Advisory Board Spotlights Client-Led Innovation at MediStreams

MediStreams hosts second annual Customer Advisory Board meeting, showcasing innovation, collaboration, and real-world progress in healthcare payment automation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RCM--MediStreams, a leading provider of healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions, recently convened healthcare finance leaders from across the country in Atlanta for its second annual Customer Advisory Board (CAB) meeting. The multi-day event brought together decision-makers from health systems, physician practices, and specialty providers to engage in collaborative dialogue with MediStreams’ product, engineering, and business leadership.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural CAB, this year’s event offered an expanded forum for clients to share operational insights, contribute to product evolution, and explore practical applications of advanced payment automation technology.

“What sets MediStreams apart is how deeply they engage with us, not just as a vendor, but as a true partner,” said Patrick Cox, Director of Revenue Cycle, Aspen Dental. “They genuinely want to understand what we’re experiencing on the ground and where we see the industry heading. Their customer-first culture, combined with their deep expertise in healthcare payments, gives us confidence that we’re not just keeping up, we’re staying ahead.”

Deeper Discussions, Real-World Impact

A key topic was the continued advancement of MediStreams’ Reconciliation solution — originally launched over a decade ago and now supporting full end-to-end reconciliation. From simple remit and ACH reconciliation to patient and claims-level validation, the platform has evolved to deliver posting accuracy and auditability all the way back to clients’ host systems. This functionality is helping clients ensure that payments are posted correctly, completely, and transparently.

Clients also explored recent developments in AI-driven Correspondence Automation. New capabilities enable intelligent indexing and categorization of non-payment letters, allowing clients to build workflows that prioritize, route, and manage correspondence efficiently, reducing manual effort and surfacing the most critical items faster.

Client Spotlights and Shared Best Practices

The “Client Spotlight” session was a highlight of the event, with each participating organization walking through a specific workflow. These peer-led presentations gave attendees a behind-the-scenes look at how other teams are using MediStreams solutions to solve operational challenges and boost efficiency. This exchange of ideas fostered deeper collaboration and surfaced new opportunities for future innovation.

“Our clients bring incredible insight to the table, and their feedback continues to inspire real innovation,” said John Koch, Chief Operating Officer at MediStreams. “The CAB is more than a forum for collaboration. It is a strategic partnership that fuels our vision. We’re not only solving today’s operational challenges; we’re investing in technologies that will future-proof our clients against the rapidly evolving complexities of healthcare payments.”

Insights and feedback from this year’s CAB are already helping to inform future enhancements across the MediStreams platform, ensuring that client needs remain at the core of every development.

About MediStreams

MediStreams provides healthcare payment and remittance automation solutions that streamline complex payment workflows. With industry-leading accuracy, real-time visibility, and rapid configurability, the MediStreams Cascade™ product suite transforms manual processes into scalable, automated workflows — empowering providers to post and reconcile payments faster and more cost-effectively. Learn more at www.MediStreams.com.

Media contact:

Chris Watson

404.307.0179