Adventure Awaits in Visions of Mana – Available Now

After More Than 15 Years, Players Can Experience a New Game in the Beloved Series on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VisionsofMana–Today, SQUARE ENIX® released Visions of Mana™, the first mainline installment in the Mana series in more than 15 years, on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam®). Visions of Mana returns to the series’ action-RPG roots, taking players on a new adventure with protagonist Val, a newly appointed soul guard, on his journey to accompany his childhood friend and the Alm of Fire, Hinna, to the Tree of Mana in order to rejuvenate the mana flow.

Watch the Visions of Mana Launch Trailer here: https://youtu.be/Egbnx0vbIOY

“It is so exciting to bring players a new mainline entry in the Mana series after 15 years,” said Mana Series Producer Masaru Oyamada. “We hope fans are as excited to return to the world of Mana as we are. We put so much work into making this new entry feel like a return home for existing fans while welcoming new players into the series. As you feel the world of Mana teeming with the breath of the elemental spirits, we hope that you’ll bear witness to the story that awaits Val and his friends on their journey.”





Since the series debuted in 1991 as FINAL FANTASY ADVENTURE™, a spin-off of the FINAL FANTASY™ series, Mana games have immersed players in bright vibrant worlds, breathtaking environments, heartwarming characters and high-fantasy storylines across many genres and platforms. Based on 30 years of legacy, Mana Series Producer Masaru Oyamada and his team incorporated everything they have learned from the last 17 Mana games to ensure that Visions of Mana is a faithful addition to the series that fans know and love, while also offering fans and newcomers a fresh experience with a new story, new characters and new gameplay mechanics.

For those wanting to get a taste of Visions of Mana before jumping head-first into the full game, a free demo is available on all platforms. Players with save data from the demo and who purchase Visions of Mana will receive three weapons* for Val, including the Gladius, Falx and Horn Lance, by starting their playthrough of the full game and proceeding as far as Chapter 1** where Val becomes playable.

Visions of Mana is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam). The game is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information about the game, visit https://mana.square-enix-games.com/en-us.

* Falx and Horn Lance will be available to equip once it becomes possible to change classes to the wind class (Falx) and to the moon class (Horn Lance), while Gladius can be equipped once Val becomes playable in Chapter 1. These bonus items can also be acquired by progressing through the game.

** Save data from the demo must be present on the system to claim the demo incentive weapons.

About the Mana Series

Originally released in 1991 as “FINAL FANTASY ADVENTURE,” a spin-off title for the “FINAL FANTASY” series, the game’s positive reception established it as its own standalone action RPG franchise.​ ​The unique elements that make a true Mana game include an emotional narrative about the power of mana, the legendary Mana Sword, a quirky cast of characters, memorable music, and a weapon-based battle system. The Mana series has released 17 titles over the last 30+ years and sold over 9 million copies/downloads worldwide. The demand for the franchise from its fans has seen several Mana games re-mastered and re-released in the West over the last console generation.​

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 185 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

© SQUARE ENIX

