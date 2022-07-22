Advent Technologies Announces the Appointment of Dr. Nora Gourdoupi to its Board of Directors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, proudly announces that Dr. Panoraia ‘Nora’ Gourdoupi has agreed to join its board of directors.

Dr. Gourdoupi is Advent’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Developments and has been with Advent since its beginning, joining the Company in 2006 as a Senior Scientist. She is intimately involved in both developing the polymers which form the heart of the Company’s MEA and fuel cell products, as well as acting as a vital liaison to both government and industry partners. Dr. Gourdoupi holds a Bachelor of Sciences in Chemistry and a PhD from the University of Patras, specializing in the synthesis and characterization of polymers for fuel cell applications. She is co-inventor of eighteen patents in the field.

“ Without Nora’s innovation and dedication to our technology, we would not have a best in class MEA powering a portfolio of fuel cell products poised to revolutionize how energy is created,” said Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “ Without her tireless advocacy and diligence in working with the European Commission over the past eighteen months, Advent would not have received the approval and ratification of Green HiPo, a colossal project which will transform the Company and ensure that Advent is positioned among the world leaders in green energy technology. I welcome her to the board.”

“ My entire professional career has been dedicated to developing efficient, cost-effective fuel cells to create clean energy,” said Dr. Gourdoupi. “ From my start at the Company more than fifteen years ago as a Senior Scientist to now as I join its board of directors, I have always known that Advent’s best in class technology and world class team will power the green energy revolution. With the Green HiPo project approved and ratified, the widespread adoption of fuel cells as a truly viable fossil fuel alternative is closer than ever.”

Dr. Gourdoupi will assume the remainder of Dr. Christos Kaskavelis’ Class III term as director. Dr. Kaskavelis resigned from the Advent board on July 19, 2022. He will remain with the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Dr. Kaskavelis stated “ With Nora shepherding the approval and ratification of Green HiPo, I am thrilled that she will now join our board of directors. I have known Nora for many years and cannot imagine any other potential board member who could combine her scientific acumen with her proven dedication to the Company. I look forward to focusing completely on my role as an executive at Advent, and I welcome the opportunity to assist Nora in any way possible as she joins the board.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions – offering a flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

