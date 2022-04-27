Advancing Its Digital Factory Program, Faurecia Optimizes Automated Guided Vehicle Logistics with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Faurecia expanded its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to simulate automated guided vehicle inbound logistics in its factories

Optimized AGV routing improves logistics flow and the operational efficiency of this equipment

Virtual twin experiences enable automotive suppliers to simulate and test some complex manufacturing configurations before production

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Faurecia, a company that is part of the Group Forvia, one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, expanded its use of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to optimize its automated guided vehicle inbound logistics. Faurecia is addressing the increasing complexity of the supplier manufacturing environment by improving logistics flow, boosting efficiency, reducing costs, and delivering products to customers on time in a more sustainable way.

Faurecia is using Dassault Systèmes’ “On Target Vehicle Launch” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to determine and validate the best logistics scenarios for make-to-order assembly lines. Faurecia can simulate and visualize AGV routing with regards to work stations, resource availability, assembly constraints and variabilities, line balancing and flow in one virtual twin experience, before starting production for a customer.

Automotive supplier manufacturing environments are increasingly complex, producing a greater number of product variants for simultaneous programs under tighter deadlines, while managing last-minute engineering changes in factories that are more and more automated.

Optimizing AGV routing is a key step in Faurecia’s digital factory program, which was initiated by its Clean Mobility business and now is used to transform the production processes of seats, interiors and electronics for connected, personalized and predictive automotive “cockpits of the future” in response to these trends. With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Faurecia can synchronize machines, optimize supplies, reduce the layout footprint of a shop floor, shorten cycle times, and improve energy and manufacturing efficiency, with full digital continuity across products, processes and a plant.

“We’ve committed to being carbon neutral by 2030, starting by reducing energy consumption in our factories by 15%. This means simultaneous engineering on new products and processes and reducing waste in terms of logistics flows,” said Patrick Brionne, Group Industrial strategy & ME director, Faurecia. “With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform we are optimizing our AGV routing and boosting our production performance from day one. Already, we’ve identified a bottleneck before starting production and reworked the process design, layout and AGV flow to ensure that we can supply parts to our customer as promised.”

“Suppliers must be able to introduce new products, launch new programs, and streamline production processes quickly and sustainably. AGV flow plays a key role in gaining a competitive advantage. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables suppliers like Faurecia to improve logistics at existing factories, and plan for future ones that are even more efficient,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for Transportation & Mobility: https://ifwe.3ds.com/transportation-mobility

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER

Advancing its digital factory program, Faurecia optimizes AGV logistics with #3DEXPERIENCE @Dassault3DS

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Youtube

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France



Arnaud MALHERBE



arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America



Greg SABEY



greg.sabey@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3790

EMEAR



Virginie BLINDENBERG



virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China



Grace MU



grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India



Kriti ASHOK



kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607

Japan



Yukiko SATO



yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea



Jeemin JEONG



jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South



Jessica TAN



jessica.tan@3ds.com

+65 6511 6248