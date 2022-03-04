Advanced Imaging Society Announces Winners of 12th Annual Lumiere Awards

Dune, Encanto, West Side Story and The Beatles: Get Back Take Top Honors

Dune, Foundation and Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings among Best Technical Achievement winners

Squid Game Wins for Best Episodic – Live Action, while Arcane wins for Best Episodic – Animation

2022 Academy Award-nominees Denis Villeneuve, Adam McKay and Guillermo del Toro Received Special Honors

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine received the Sir Charles Wheatstone Award

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards, presented by Epic Games, awarded 21 statuettes for distinguished creative and technical achievement during its twelfth annual awards ceremony today at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The theme for this year’s show is “Larger Than Life.” The awards are voted by members of the Hollywood creative and technology community working in motion pictures, television and emerging media.

The Society honored Warner Bros.’ Dune for Best Live Action Feature Film calling it the “definitive immersive theatrical experience of the year.” Director Villeneuve accepted the award. West Side Story was recognized for Best Motion Picture – Musical, as well as Best Musical Scene or Sequence for the dance challenge in the gymnasium. Paloma Garcia-Lee, who portrayed ‘Graziella,’ accepted both awards. Voters commented that “the camera became a part of the choreography, and the visuals were dazzling…a tour de force of storytelling through images.”

Director Peter Jackson was honored with a Lumiere for Best Documentary for his series The Beatles: Get Back; Netflix’s Squid Game received the Award for Best Episodic – Live Action, accepted virtually by Hwang Dong-hyuk, while Arcane won for Best Episodic – Animation, accepted by writers Alex Yee and Christian Linke.

Two Lumieres for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song were presented to Encanto for its vibrant visuals, music, animation and story. The film’s Stereoscopic Supervisor, Darren Simpson, accepted for Feature Film while VP of Music Production Andrew Page, and Earl Ghaffari, Supervising Music Editor were on hand to accept for Original Song.

The Award for Best Theatrical Scene or Sequence was given to No Time To Die for the “Chase Through Matera” sequence. Accepting the award was Academy Award®-nominated Sound Editor, Oliver Tarney.

A special Governor’s Cinema Award was presented to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Society leadership felt that this film encapsulated everything that is great about going to the movies, tying together a franchise of 9 films and in turn, delivering for the fans of the series in a joyous and emotional moment. Evan Jacobs, Stereoscopic Supervisor for the film, accepted the award on behalf of Marvel Studios.

The Award for Best Audio for Theatrical went to Nightmare Alley, which del Toro happily accepted, and Best Audio for Episodic TV went to WandaVision, which was accepted by Sound Editors Gwen Whittle and Danielle Dupre.

Dune was also recognized with the award for Best Use of HDR in a Live Action Feature. Apple TV+’s Foundation was recognized for Best Use of HDR – episodic TV and was received by VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez.

Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor won for Best VR Entertainment Experience and Best Use of AR went to Expo Dubai Xplorer, accepted by Magnopus’ Ben Grossmann and Daisy Leak. Emma Webb, Stereo Supervisor, and Madalynn Sadeghian, Stereo Producer, received the award for Best 2D to 3D Conversion for Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Society’s Annual Sir Charles Wheatstone Award, which is presented each year to an entire organization for achieving excellence in supporting artists and storytellers, was presented to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, with Epic’s Jonathan Litt, Alejandro Arango & Chris Kulla on hand to accept.

In addition, three special awards were handed out, providing the highlights of the day. The inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary Award was presented to Academy Award®-winning director and producer Guillermo del Toro by Patricia Ward Kelly, Gene Kelly’s widow and biographer, who praised del Toro as the “kind of creative genius that Gene most admired.”

The first-ever EARTHDAY.ORG “Voices For The Earth Award” was given to Academy Award®-winning writer, director and producer Adam McKay, presented by Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG, noting McKay’s humorous approach to conveying the seriousness of the threat we are all facing.

And finally, the esteemed Harold Lloyd Award was presented to Academy Award®-nominated director Denis Villeneuve by Suzanne Lloyd, Chairman of Harold Lloyd Entertainment. Villeneuve represents the true spirit of this award, using his creative teams and the latest technology to empower his storytelling in the service of entertaining millions of fans.

The complete list of winners:

Best Documentary: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) Best Audio – Episodic: WandaVision (Disney+) Best Use of AR: Expo Dubai Xplorer Best Use of VR: Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor Best Original Song: Encanto/We Don’t Talk About Bruno (Disney Animation) Governor’s Cinema Award: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony / Marvel) Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Live Action: Dune (Warner Bros.) Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic: Foundation (Apple TV+) Best 2D to 3D Conversion: Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney) Best Musical Scene or Sequence: West Side Story, “The Dance at the Gym” (20th Century Studios) Best Episodic – Animated: Arcane (Netflix) Best Motion Picture – Musical: West Side Story (20th Century Studios) Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Epic Games’ Unreal Engine Best Episodic – Live Action: Squid Game (Netflix) Best Feature Film – Animated: Encanto (Disney) Voices For The Earth Award: Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up Gene Kelly Visionary Award: Guillermo del Toro Best Audio – Theatrical: Nightmare Alley (Searchlight) Harold Lloyd Award: Denis Villeneuve Best Feature Film – Live Action: Dune (Warner Bros.) Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film: No Time To Die (MGM/UA Releasing)

ABOUT THE ADVANCED IMAGING SOCIETY:

The Advanced Imaging Society was formed more than a decade ago by senior Hollywood executives to identify game-changing filmmaking technologies and foster their deployment to accelerate the success of next-generation consumer experiences. Founders included Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Sony, Paramount, IMAX, Warner Bros. DreamWorks, Dolby, Technicolor and Deluxe. The organization is charged with annually honoring creative and technical professionals for groundbreaking filmmaking and entertainment technology. Through the years, AIS honorees have included James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jennifer Lee, James Mangold, Jon Favreau, Christopher McQuarrie, Victoria Alonso and others. The organization now includes Silicon Valley and tech leaders including Google, NVIDIA, HP, Dell, Epic Games and others.

In addition to its annual awards, the Society produces The Insiders Show Podcast, The Remote Control video series and has active chapters in China, India and Japan.

ABOUT THE LUMIÈRE AWARDS:

The Lumiere™ Awards recognize outstanding international achievement in the creation of immersive storytelling using advanced visual technologies like Music and immersive audio categories: Stereo 3D, 360 Video, High Frame Rate, Artificial Intelligence, Real-Time Rendering, Augmented Reality, High Dynamic Range, Virtual Reality, and more.

The Society honors content and experiences produced for film, television, advertising, gaming, mobile, online and much more. Past Lumiere winners include some of Hollywood’s biggest creative leaders, such as Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Victoria Alonso, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Christopher McQuarrie.

