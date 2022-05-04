Home Business Wire Advanced Energy Q1 Earnings Conference Call Details
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AE will host a conference call today, May 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter financial results. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 888-428-7458 and an operator will connect you. International participants can dial 862-298-0702.

A webcast will also be available on our investors web page at ir.advancedenergy.com in the Events & Presentations section. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

Contacts

Edwin Mok

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

970-407-6555

ir@aei.com

