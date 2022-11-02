Advanced Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was $516 million, above high end of guidance range

Revenue in each of our end markets grew greater than 40% year-over-year

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.99

Non-GAAP EPS was $2.12, above the high end of guidance range

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We executed exceptionally well in the third quarter, delivering record quarterly revenue and earnings on improved supply and manufacturing output,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “Demand for our precision power products was strong. We believe that our solid backlog, balanced market exposure and robust design win pipeline position Advanced Energy to continue to outperform our markets moving forward.”

Quarter Results

Sales were $516.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $440.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $346.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $74.9 million or $1.99 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with $44.8 million or $1.19 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $21.0 million or $0.55 per diluted share a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $79.6 million or $2.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. This compares with $54.3 million or $1.44 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022, and $34.0 million or $0.89 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Advanced Energy generated $65.4 million of cash flow from continuing operations during the quarter, repurchased $2.4 million of common stock and paid $3.8 million in a quarterly dividend.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

Based on the Company’s current view, beliefs, and assumptions, guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 is within the following ranges:

Q4 2022 Revenues $470 million +/- $20 million GAAP EPS from continuing operations $1.18 +/- $0.25 Non-GAAP EPS $1.55 +/- $0.25

Conference Call

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges, non-economic foreign currency remeasurements, and other cash charges which are not part of our usual operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends, and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, we believe that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. To gain a complete picture of all effects on our financial results from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP measures as well, as the items excluded from non-GAAP measures may contribute to not accurately reflecting the underlying performance of the company’s continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. Furthermore, the use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and statements we make on the above announced conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this report that are not historical information are forward-looking statements. For example, statements relating to our beliefs, expectations and plans are forward-looking statements, as are statements that certain actions, conditions, or circumstances will continue. The inclusion of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “may,” “might,” “continue,” “enables,” “plan,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “likely,” “potential,” or “believe,” as well as statements that events or circumstances “will” occur or continue, indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) supply chain disruptions and component shortages that may impact our ability to timely manufacture products and deliver to customers; (b) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services, including supply chain cost increases, other inflationary pressures, economic downturns, and volatility and cyclicality of the industries we serve; (c) the impact of political and geographical risks, including trade and other international disputes, war, terrorism, or geopolitical tensions; (d) managing backlog orders; (e) our ability to develop new products expeditiously and be successful in the design win process; (f) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (g) the risks and uncertainties related to the integration of acquired companies including SL Power Electronics; (h) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our operations; (i) our ability to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind-down; (j) the accuracy of our assumptions on which our financial statement projections are based; (k) the timing of orders received from customers; (l) our ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (m) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017, any of which could negatively impact our customers’ and our presence, operations, and financial results. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advancedenergy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970-407-6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to us on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Sales, net $ 516,274 $ 346,093 $ 440,949 $ 1,354,682 $ 1,059,024 Cost of sales 325,056 226,054 278,791 856,990 666,449 Gross profit 191,218 120,039 162,158 497,692 392,575 Gross margin % 37.0 % 34.7 % 36.8 % 36.7 % 37.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 49,760 40,578 48,009 141,383 120,865 Selling, general, and administrative 56,716 48,373 55,022 161,056 143,214 Amortization of intangible assets 7,049 5,607 6,523 19,081 16,504 Restructuring expense (benefit) 121 1,272 (161 ) 1,178 2,521 Total operating expenses 113,646 95,830 109,393 322,698 283,104 Operating income 77,572 24,209 52,765 174,994 109,471 Other income (expense), net 8,940 495 3,249 11,347 (3,674 ) Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 86,512 24,704 56,014 186,341 105,797 Provision for income taxes 11,639 3,657 11,203 29,795 10,817 Income from continuing operations 74,873 21,047 44,811 156,546 94,980 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (697 ) (37 ) 180 (615 ) 171 Net income 74,176 21,010 44,991 155,931 95,151 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 6 21 16 70 Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 74,167 $ 21,004 $ 44,970 $ 155,915 $ 95,081 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,379 38,183 37,520 37,482 38,296 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,630 38,363 37,710 37,725 38,517 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 2.00 $ 0.55 $ 1.19 $ 4.18 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 0.55 $ 1.19 $ 4.15 $ 2.46 Discontinued operations: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02 ) $ — $ — $ (0.02 ) $ — Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.02 ) $ — $ — $ (0.02 ) $ — Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 1.98 $ 0.55 $ 1.20 $ 4.16 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.97 $ 0.55 $ 1.19 $ 4.13 $ 2.47

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 409,053 $ 544,372 Accounts and other receivable, net 307,018 237,227 Inventories 409,422 338,410 Other current assets 56,289 42,225 Total current assets 1,181,782 1,162,234 Property and equipment, net 136,502 114,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,226 101,769 Deposits and other assets 33,364 19,669 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 475,033 371,596 Deferred income tax assets 45,148 47,242 Total assets $ 1,974,055 $ 1,817,340 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 219,770 $ 193,708 Other accrued expenses 176,886 140,645 Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 20,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,299 15,843 Total current liabilities 432,955 370,196 Long-term debt 358,132 372,733 Other long-term liabilities 193,020 202,915 Long-term liabilities 551,152 575,648 Total liabilities 984,107 945,844 Advanced Energy stockholders’ equity 989,287 870,851 Noncontrolling interest 661 645 Total stockholders’ equity 989,948 871,496 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,974,055 $ 1,817,340

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 155,931 $ 95,151 Less: income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (615 ) 171 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 156,546 94,980 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,433 39,225 Stock-based compensation expense 15,008 12,819 Provision for deferred income taxes (2,496 ) (1,404 ) Discount on notes receivable — (638 ) (Gain) loss on disposal and sale of assets (4,058 ) 923 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired (96,451 ) (39,495 ) Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations 112,982 106,410 Net cash from operating activities from discontinued operations (81 ) (523 ) Net cash from operating activities 112,901 105,887 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Receipt of notes receivable — 802 Purchases of property and equipment (39,507 ) (21,184 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (145,779 ) (18,739 ) Net cash from investing activities (185,286 ) (39,121 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 85,000 Payment of debt-issuance costs — (1,350 ) Payments on long-term borrowings (15,000 ) (8,750 ) Dividend payments (11,407 ) (11,585 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (25,955 ) (56,625 ) Net payments related to stock-based awards (1,411 ) (3,136 ) Net cash from financing activities (53,773 ) 3,554 EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH (9,161 ) (2,765 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (135,319 ) 67,555 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 544,372 480,368 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 409,053 $ 547,923

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Net Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Semiconductor Equipment $ 266,600 $ 173,441 $ 228,797 $ 698,354 $ 530,828 Industrial and Medical 119,587 80,800 104,951 307,436 242,412 Data Center Computing 87,542 62,231 69,161 232,941 190,843 Telecom and Networking 42,545 29,621 38,040 115,951 94,941 Total $ 516,274 $ 346,093 $ 440,949 $ 1,354,682 $ 1,059,024 Net Sales by Geographic Region Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 United States $ 197,205 $ 139,089 $ 174,293 $ 530,240 $ 410,212 North America (excluding U.S.) 40,910 24,708 31,824 96,713 77,067 Asia 215,401 135,838 180,181 557,629 434,232 Europe 61,456 44,838 49,851 157,972 129,751 Other 1,302 1,620 4,800 12,128 7,762 Total $ 516,274 $ 346,093 $ 440,949 $ 1,354,682 $ 1,059,024

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure – operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 191,218 $ 120,039 $ 162,158 $ 497,692 $ 392,575 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 454 218 402 1,087 783 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other 1,662 1,357 1,187 4,133 5,192 Acquisition-related costs 66 3,259 64 (372 ) 3,351 Non-GAAP gross profit 193,400 124,873 163,811 502,540 401,901 Non-GAAP gross margin 37.5 % 36.1 % 37.1 % 37.1 % 38.0 % Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 113,646 95,830 109,393 322,698 283,104 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (7,049 ) (5,607 ) (6,523 ) (19,081 ) (16,504 ) Stock-based compensation (5,568 ) (3,456 ) (4,656 ) (13,921 ) (12,036 ) Acquisition-related costs (1,150 ) (1,768 ) (4,159 ) (6,977 ) (6,124 ) Facility expansion, relocation costs and other — (98 ) — — (212 ) Restructuring charges (121 ) (1,272 ) 161 (1,178 ) (2,521 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 99,758 83,629 94,216 281,541 245,707 Non-GAAP operating income $ 93,642 $ 41,244 $ 69,595 $ 220,999 $ 156,194 Non-GAAP operating margin 18.1 % 11.9 % 15.8 % 16.3 % 14.7 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure – income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Income from continuing operations, less non-controlling interest, net of income taxes $ 74,864 $ 21,041 $ 44,790 $ 156,530 $ 94,910 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 7,049 5,607 6,523 19,081 16,504 Acquisition-related costs 1,216 5,027 4,223 6,605 9,475 Facility expansion, relocation costs, and other 1,662 1,455 1,187 4,133 5,404 Restructuring charges 121 1,272 (161 ) 1,178 2,521 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (6,169 ) (2,092 ) (5,569 ) (13,023 ) (3,409 ) Acquisition-related costs and other included in other income (expense), net (4,685 ) (79 ) 85 (4,600 ) 907 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 855 (1,036 ) (752 ) (966 ) (4,363 ) Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation 74,913 31,195 50,326 168,938 121,949 Stock-based compensation, net of taxes 4,697 2,811 3,946 11,668 9,809 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 79,610 $ 34,006 $ 54,272 $ 180,606 $ 131,758

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) Reconciliation of non-GAAP measure – per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 1.99 $ 0.55 $ 1.19 $ 4.15 $ 2.46 Add back: Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.13 0.34 0.25 0.64 0.96 Non-GAAP per share earnings $ 2.12 $ 0.89 $ 1.44 $ 4.79 $ 3.42

Reconciliation of Q4 2022 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $450 million $490 million Reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 1.43 Stock-based compensation 0.16 0.16 Amortization of intangible assets 0.19 0.19 Restructuring and other 0.09 0.09 Tax effects of excluded items (0.07 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.80

