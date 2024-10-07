Advanced Energy Announces STEM Scholarships for 2025-2026 Academic Year

Advanced Energy scholarship provides tuition support, internship opportunities and mentoring for undergraduate and graduate students

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today announced the launch of its 2025 – 2026 Advanced Energy STEM Scholarship Program.





The scholarship award offers a $20,000 grant toward payment of tuition fees. In addition, selected recipients will receive professional mentoring and internship opportunities at one of Advanced Energy’s sites in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts and New York. Overall, the program aims to develop emerging talent in the STEM sector (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to help foster an innovative, entrepreneurial and future-ready workforce.

To be eligible for consideration, students must be enrolled at one of 10 partner universities:

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Colorado State University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Northeastern University

San Jose State University

Stanford University

Rochester Institute of Technology

University of Colorado

University of Minnesota

University at Buffalo

Advanced Energy is seeking to support students with fields of interest in power electronics, RF, embedded systems, system design, thermal management, mechanical or electronics packaging, signal processing, control systems, plasma physics or material science/thin film processing.

Scholarship applications for the 2025 – 2026 academic year can be submitted immediately. The closing deadline is October 25.

“Our ideal candidate will both bring a passion for STEM and aspires to pursue a career in this industry,” said Randy Heckman, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Advanced Energy. “As part of the scholarship internship, students will be given opportunities to solve challenging and interesting problems while working within cross-functional teams.”

This will be the scholarship’s fifth year, with 13 students receiving a total of $260,000 in grants to date.

For more information on the submission and selection process, visit: https://www.advancedenergy.com/en-us/about/stem-scholarship/.

