ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2024 Earnings on May 6, 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adtran–ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 after market close on Monday, May 6, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, to discuss the results for the quarter.

What: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call

When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 7

Where: www.adtran.com/investor

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Releases 1st Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the Webcast link. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Services/Assistance:

Rhonda Lambert/256-963-7450

investor@adtran.com

