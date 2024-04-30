Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Thursday, May 9, 2024



11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286



Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ievzjr9d and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until May 16, 2024 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 4087946. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a solution provider in Payments and Banking as a Service operating at scale with 860,000 active customers across its SMB, B2B and Enterprise channels processing $120 billion in annual transaction volume and providing administration for $900 million in deposits. Priority’s purpose-built technology enables clients to collect, store, lend and send money and provides customers the acceptance and AP payment applications and Passport financial tools that best optimize their cash flow and maximize working capital. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

