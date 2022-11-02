<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week on November 15, 2022

di Business Wire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adtran–ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN), announced today that Company representatives will present at the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week on November 15, 2022.

ADTRAN representatives will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and ADTRAN Holding’s business. ADTRAN will webcast the presentation. To listen to the live webcast follow the link.

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham122/adtn/2232945

What: 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week

When: November 15, 2022

Time: 10:15 am ET

Where: Virtual

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European telecommunications vendor that provides network equipment for data, storage, voice, and video services.

Contacts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

Rhonda Lambert 256-963-7450

Investor Relations

