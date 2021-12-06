AdTheorent to Present at Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver real-world results for advertisers and marketers, today announced that its CEO, Jim Lawson, will present at Water Tower Research’s Virtual Fireside Chat to discuss industry trends.

Date: December 8, 2021

Time: 11am ET

Live webcast: https://www.mcapacquisitioncorp.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations

Archived replay will also be made available on the MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) website for 30 days

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent’s industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent’s product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser’s real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded “Best AI-Based Advertising Solution” (AI Breakthrough Awards) and “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for four consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s “Digital Advertising Leadership Award.” AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About MCAP Acquisition Corporation

MCAP is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

MCAP raised $316 million in March 2021 and its securities are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “MACQU,” “MACQ” and “MACQW.”

MCAP is sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”), a boutique asset management firm specializing in investing across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity.

MCAP is led by CEO and Chairman Theodore Koenig, who is CEO and Founder of Monroe Capital and has been the CEO and Chairman of Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: MRCC) since 2011. He is joined by Co-President Zia Uddin, who is President of Monroe Capital; Co-President Mark Solovy, who serves as Co-Head of the Technology Finance Group at Monroe Capital; and CFO Scott Marienau, who is the CFO of Monroe Capital’s management company.

To learn more, please visit https://www.mcapacquisitioncorp.com/. The information that may be contained on or accessed through this website is not incorporated into this release.

