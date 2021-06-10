Adrian Szwarcburg Joins Salesforce DevSecOps Pioneer DigitSec to Drive Partnerships and Business Development

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevSecOps–Software industry veteran Adrian Szwarcburg has joined DigitSec, provider of the most comprehensive AppSec testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, as senior vice president of business development.

Szwarcburg most recently was vice president of channel sales and partnerships at AutoRABIT, a DevOps and data protection provider. He has led global channel sales and partnerships at software and SaaS providers including Cloud Lending Solutions (acquired by Q2 Software); AtHoc (acquired by Blackberry); EVault (acquired by Seagate); and Autonomy (acquired by HP after IPO). Adrian holds a degree in computing from Monash University, Australia.

“I’m thrilled to join DigitSec,” said Szwarcburg. “They offer the first solution to fully address the major Salesforce DevOps challenge today, reducing false positives during security testing. DigitSec allows developers to focus on faster and more secure development by automating and integrating multiple security tests and eliminating many tedious manual processes and delays while enhancing security.”

“Adrian brings DigitSec two decades of success in strategic alliances, global partnerships, and channel sales for B2B SaaS,” said DigitSec CEO Waqas Nazir. “Security is shared responsibility, and with his DevSecOps expertise, he will accelerate the adoption of security as part of the normal DevOps process for Salesforce.”

DigitSec provides a continuous application security testing platform for Salesforce DevSecOps that integrates multiple security tools, empowering developers and administrators to accurately identify security issues faster and with far fewer false positives than traditional AppSec testing solutions. Its SaaS Security Scanner™- S4 for Salesforce™ offers an automated penetration testing solution combining static source code analysis (SAST), interactive runtime testing (IAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and cloud security configuration review for a truly comprehensive Salesforce security assessment.

Due to custom development, app downloads, and other modifications available on the Salesforce platform and the sensitive customer PII data stored, security is a significant concern. S4 for Salesforce can quickly and accurately identify thousands of potential security vulnerabilities with the lowest rate of false positives in the industry. The DigitSec platform also supports compliance framework requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, ISO-27001, SOX, PCI DSS, CCPA, and APPI.

Noted industry expert Vernon Keenan, senior analyst at SalesforceDevops.net, “As Salesforce earns its place among critical enterprise applications, there is a growing imperative to put cybersecurity tools like DigitSec S4 into the hands of Salesforce developers. I see Mr. Szwarcburg’s appointment as a welcome step that will place DigitSec’s industry-leading application security testing platform into global Salesforce system integration channels.”

DigitSec CEO Waqas Nazir will speak June 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT at the CenCal Dreamin’ Salesforce event. Speaker info and registration available here: https://cencaldreamin.com/.

DigitSec provides the most comprehensive application security testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, including automated penetration testing. Its patented SaaS Security Scanner, S4, quickly assesses Salesforce security posture, allowing developers to easily identify potential issues before deployment while supporting compliance requirements. More info can be found at https://www.digitsec.com.

