Adrian Jones Joins ABBYY as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Aggressive Growth Strategy in Intelligent Process Automation Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABBYY–Intelligent automation and IT sales veteran, Adrian Jones, joins ABBYY as its newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jones has led large global sales teams at several market-leading organizations, including Automation Anywhere, Symantec, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard. At ABBYY, Jones will spearhead the company’s global go-to-market strategy with the goal of continuing aggressive revenue growth with an emphasis on the intelligent process automation (IPA) market, which IDC estimates is $17.3 billion in its latest report, Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Market Shares, 2020: Solid Growth Across Cloud Segments1.





“Adrian joining our executive team marks a significant milestone for ABBYY in our mission to solve enterprises’ biggest challenges gaining value from their content and business processes,” commented Ulf Persson, Chief Executive Officer at ABBYY. “Adrian’s experience holding senior leadership positions at some of the world’s largest companies across multiple continents and impeccable track record of executing revenue-driving tactics will directly result in our digital intelligence solutions getting to market faster.”

“It is an honor to join ABBYY and its outstanding leadership team in this exciting stage of their growth strategy,” commented Jones. “Having been in the intelligent automation industry for several years, ABBYY has always been on my radar. However, now fully understanding the depth and power of its next-generation cloud and no-code solutions, I appreciate how ABBYY differentiates in the market and how its solutions are a critical enabler for truly intelligent automation. I look forward to working with the team, growing the company across all regions, and helping our customers solve some of their most challenging business automation challenges.”

Jones currently serves as a Senior Advisor for private equity firm Warburg Pincus and is the Chairman of an international sports management agency. He graduated from Oxford College as an engineer and will be based out of ABBYY’s Singapore office.

ABBYY empowers organizations to gain a complete understanding of their business processes and the content that fuels them with its Digital Intelligence platform. ABBYY technologies are used by more than 5,000 companies, including many of the Fortune 500, and is recognized for its leadership in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Process Discovery & Mining for driving significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, effectiveness, profitability, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company/about-us/.

