Adobe to Announce Q4 & FY2022 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call Dec. 15

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit Adobe.com.

Jonathan Vaas

Ashley Levine

