Adobe to Announce Q1FY22 Earnings Results & Host Conference Call on March 22

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2022 results after the market closes on Tues., Mar. 22, 2022, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m Pacific Time.

The conference call will be streamed on Adobe.com. A recording of the call and related materials will be available on the Adobe Investor Relations site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Jonathan Vaas

ir@adobe.com

Ashley Levine

aslevine@adobe.com

