Adobe Real-Time CDP Makes the Digital Economy Personal for Today’s Global Brands

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced new customers and innovations in Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP). Adobe Real-Time CDP is now the choice of industry-leading brands across all major sectors, including retail, healthcare, financial services, technology and media and entertainment. With the innovations unveiled at Adobe Summit 2022, Adobe Real-Time CDP is even more powerful, with an array of capabilities that empower businesses to maximize the value of their customer data. Some of the latest brands that have chosen Adobe include Major League Baseball™, The Coca-Cola Company, Coles, General Motors, Dick’s Sporting Goods, EY, Panera Bread, T.Rowe Price, ServiceNow, TSB Bank, Real Madrid and Suncorp.





“To meet changing consumer expectations in the digital economy, brands need to evolve their data strategy and personalization efforts,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud platform and products at Adobe. “The fact that so many of the world’s leading brands are choosing Adobe Real-Time CDP shows that real-time customer data and tight integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud are essential to building powerful and personal digital experiences.”

Adobe Real-Time CDP empowers brands to view and manage customer profiles, update in real-time and activate the customer insights through Adobe Experience Cloud applications across the entire customer journey.

“Adobe Real-Time CDP is a market-leading customer data platform that allows brands to build actionable unified profiles to create tailored customer journeys that build customer loyalty and trust,” said Mila D’Antonio, principal analyst of Omdia’s Business Platforms and Applications. “The widespread adoption of Real-Time CDP across a range of industries translates to brands being able to deliver proactive and relevant experiences to millions of customers in real-time.”

New Real-Time CDP Capabilities Power Next-generation Customer Experiences

With Real-Time CDP, Adobe continues to transform how brands engage with their audiences by unlocking new capabilities, including data collection, enrichment and distribution at a market-leading scale. Adobe delivers real-time data with more than 24 trillion audience segment evaluations and over one petabyte of data processed on average per day. Innovations include:

Instant personalization with Adobe Target: Adobe Target makes it possible to activate customer insights at record speed. The integration of Adobe Real-Time CDP with Adobe Target enables brands to leverage complete customer profiles composed of online and offline data for improved experiences. Customer digital engagement data is collected and tied to a customer profile that is then qualified for an audience segment and delivered as personalized content – all in milliseconds. This allows customer insights to be analyzed and turned into personalized experiences on websites and mobile apps in the blink of an eye.

Implementing marketing consent and preferences: To deliver personalized customer experiences that build trust, brands need to safely collect, activate and store customer insights and consent data. With OneTrust’s consent management platform integrated with Adobe Experience Platform, brands can build unified profiles that include consent and preference data. Direct integration with OneTrust allows brands to ingest consent data directly into Real-Time CDP, making it easy to implement consumer consent and preferences and glean key insights from consumer preferences to deliver improved, privacy-conscious experiences.

Real-Time CDP connections: Brands can now streamline data collection, enrichment and distribution with a fast, low-code implementation to drive accelerated time-to-value for real-time personalization based on behavioral events. Real-Time CDP Connections offers real-time performance with Adobe Experience Platform Edge Network’s geographically distributed servers. This enables the fast distribution of data with high fidelity while also allowing brands to send data from Adobe’s servers to Adobe and non-Adobe destinations.

B2B intelligence: With Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI engine, brands can scale their marketing efforts and deliver personalized experiences at scale. Adobe Real-Time CDP B2B Edition supplies businesses with predictive intelligence around a user’s intent to purchase. A new integration with Adobe Marketo Measure provides business-to-business (B2B) companies with unparalleled pipeline and revenue attribution.

Build rich customer profiles with key data from Adobe Commerce: To help brands further customize shopping experiences, Adobe Commerce links commerce data – such as shoppers’ browsing or purchase history – to Real-Time CDP and other Adobe Experience Cloud applications. This empowers brands to analyze customer behavior, build rich customer profiles and deliver personalized shopping journeys that drive sales, retention and loyalty. The capability is expected to be available in the second half of the year.

Customer Momentum

Leading brands across various industries are using Real-Time CDP to personalize experiences at scale:

Coles: Australian supermarket and retail chain Coles is partnering with Adobe to redefine the supermarket shopping experience. Coles’ vision is to become the most trusted retailer in Australia. By implementing Real-Time CDP, Coles will be able to unify customer data into a single view to deliver personalized experiences for shoppers that respect data privacy regulations and deepen the brand’s relationship with customers.

General Motors: Leading automaker General Motors (GM) is transforming the future of personal mobility, committing $27 billion to the development of electric vehicles. Over the lifetime of vehicle ownership, consumers expect high-touch and personalized experiences for a product that many are investing in for the first time. GM is activating its digital channels to support this and is leveraging Real-Time CDP to bring together customer data across multiple touchpoints to personalize the online experience.

Major League Baseball™: Major League Baseball (MLB) is reimagining the fan experience with Adobe. Real-Time CDP’s unified customer profile will make it possible for MLB™ to provide fans with a tailored experience. Fan-friendly features may include personalized promotions or notifications tailored to the individual fans.

Real Madrid: Spanish sporting giant Real Madrid C.F. will take a modern, innovative approach to fan engagement with Adobe Experience Cloud at the heart of its transformation. Fan insights will be collected in Adobe Real-Time CDP and then activated across various digital channels to provide fans with the highly-personalized content needed to connect, excite and drive deeper engagement.

TSB Bank: TSB Bank, a leading UK retail and commercial bank, is using Real-Time CDP to meet the expectations of its increasingly digital-first customers. With Real-Time CDP, TSB Bank is armed with a single view of each customer that is updated in real-time. The profiles are then used to determine the best communications to send to each customer at the right time in their journey, increasing customer engagement and loyalty.

