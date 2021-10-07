Adobe Completes Acquisition of Frame.io

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s leading video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically accelerate the creative process and deliver an end-to-end video platform.

The skyrocketing demand for video means video teams must create an ever-increasing volume of content in close collaboration with dispersed stakeholders. Today, video review and approval processes are disjointed across multiple channels, leading to inefficient, time-intensive workflows. To address these inefficiencies, video tools need to be cloud-first with collaboration at the center, enabling every stakeholder to effectively contribute to the creative process with the appropriate controls, feedback mechanisms, and security.

With over a million users, Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling editors and key project stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate using cloud-first workflows. The addition of Frame.io creates an opportunity for Adobe, in conjunction with the partner ecosystem, to expand beyond video editors to a broader set of customers, teams and enterprises.

“With the growing importance of video, we’re proud to add Frame.io’s industry-leading, cloud-native workflow capabilities to Creative Cloud,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud. “We are committed to enabling collaboration beyond Adobe’s applications to the growing number of third-party applications across the creative ecosystem, many of which Frame.io supports.”

Now that the acquisition is complete, Adobe together with Frame.io will make the creative process more collaborative, productive and efficient to further unleash creativity for all:

The acquisition of Frame.io brings Adobe Creative Cloud’s collaboration services to video and will make it easy for teams to collaborate across Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and other Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

All Creative Cloud customers will benefit from seamless collaboration on video projects with Frame.io workflow functionality built natively in Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop.

With the addition of Frame.io, Adobe will continue to collaborate across all stakeholders of creativity beyond Adobe’s applications that includes third-party applications in the entire creative ecosystem.

With the close of the transaction, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky as part of the Creative Cloud organization.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and future performance and reflect Adobe’s expectations regarding the ability to enhance Creative Cloud by adding Frame.io’s cloud-native video collaboration capabilities and other anticipated benefits of the transaction. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including general risks associated with Adobe’s and Frame.io’s businesses, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: Adobe’s ability to integrate Frame.io’s technology into Adobe Creative Cloud and otherwise realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the effectiveness of Frame.io’s technology; potential benefits of the transaction to Adobe and Frame.io customers; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Adobe and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to Adobe’s SEC filings. Adobe does not assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or other statements included in this press release.

About Frame.io

Frame.io is one of the world’s leading video review and approval platforms with over 1 million users. Integrated with most major professional video tools, Frame.io streamlines the creative process by centralizing assets and feedback in the cloud. This allows remote creative teams to collaborate securely and in real time from anywhere in the world.

Conceived and designed in 2015 by video creators Emery Wells and John Traver, Frame.io is intuitive and simple, yet powerful enough for creative professionals, technical administrators, and clients to use with little (or no) training. Frame.io accelerates workflows and eliminates obstacles to creativity. From script or storyboard to dailies through delivery, Frame.io has reinvented the modern video workflow. To learn more please visit http://frame.io. Watch: What is Frame.io?

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2021 Adobe. All rights reserved.

