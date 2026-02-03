ADM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Results; Provides 2026 Guidance

Reports fourth quarter 2025 EPS2 of $0.94 and adjusted EPS1,2 of $0.87, with full-year 2025 EPS2 of $2.23 and adjusted EPS1,2 of $3.43

Provides 2026 outlook underpinned by an expected increasingly constructive operating environment as global trade policies evolve and U.S. biofuel policy clarity progresses

Announces increase in quarterly dividend, marking 53 consecutive years of dividend growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADM (NYSE: ADM) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided its current outlook for 2026.

Fourth-quarter 2025 Key Takeaways:

Net earnings of $456 million, with adjusted net earnings 1 of $422 million

of $422 million EPS2 of $0.94, with adjusted EPS1,2 of $0.87

Full-year 2025 Key Takeaways:

Net earnings of $1.1 billion, with adjusted net earnings 1 of $1.7 billion

of $1.7 billion EPS 2 of $2.23, with adjusted EPS 1,2 of $3.43

of $2.23, with adjusted EPS of $3.43 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $5.5 billion, with cash flows from operations before working capital1,3 of $2.7 billion

2026 Outlook4:

ADM expects 2026 adjusted EPS 1,2 of approximately $3.60 to $4.25, with the lower end reflecting continued U.S. biofuel policy deferral and flat crush margins, while the upper end assumes a continuation of crush margin expansion, progress with manufacturing efficiencies, and strengthening customer demand

of approximately $3.60 to $4.25, with the lower end reflecting continued U.S. biofuel policy deferral and flat crush margins, while the upper end assumes a continuation of crush margin expansion, progress with manufacturing efficiencies, and strengthening customer demand The current outlook assumes year-over-year segment operating profit growth for AS&O, with improvement in global trade flows and a range of potential crush margins outcomes. The outlook also assumes segment operating profit for Carbohydrate Solutions remains relatively flat with lower starches and sweeteners volumes and pricing offset by higher ethanol margins, while Nutrition is expected to continue its trajectory of stronger organic growth and execution

The timing of policy clarity, and in particular U.S. biofuel policy, will largely dictate ADM’s ability to achieve the higher end of the range; the earlier there is policy clarity, the larger the opportunity to take advantage of what is expected to be an increasingly more constructive operating environment

Capital expenditures are projected to be in the range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion

“2025 was marked by a dynamic global trade landscape, and ongoing uncertainty around U.S. biofuel policy created a challenging operating environment for ADM. Despite these external headwinds, the business units showed impressive resilience and we delivered meaningful progress in the areas within our control. We advanced portfolio optimization initiatives, executed targeted cost-reduction actions, improved plant efficiency, generated strong cash flow, and achieved an important safety milestone by having the lowest injury rate on record,” said Chair of the Board and CEO Juan Luciano. “We remain on track to achieve $500 to $750 million of aggregate cost savings over the next three to five years, beginning in 2025, and we believe increased clarity on biofuel policy combined with the evolution of global trade should support a more constructive operating environment for us in 2026. Based on the strong cash flow generating power of our business, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by 2%, our 53rd year of consecutive dividend growth.”

_________________________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see pages 8-9 and 15-18 for explanations and reconciliations. 2 All references in this document to earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted earnings per share reflect EPS on a diluted basis. 3 Cash flows from operations before working capital is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is cash flows provided by operating activities of $5.5 billion, adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities of $2.8 billion for 2025. 4 Forecasted GAAP Earnings Reconciliation: ADM is not presenting forecasted GAAP earnings per diluted share or a quantitative reconciliation to forecasted adjusted earnings per share in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exemption provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. ADM is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact of any impairment and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, along with acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters, as well as other potential reconciling items. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

4Q 2025 Results Overview ($ in millions except per share amounts) GAAP Measures Earnings Before Income Taxes EPS2 (as reported) 4Q 2025 $476 $0.94 Percent change vs. 4Q 2024 (29)% (20)% Non-GAAP Measures Total Segment Operating Profit1 Adjusted EPS1,2 4Q 2025 $821 $0.87 Percent change vs. 4Q 2024 (22)% (24)% FY 2025 Results Overview ($ in millions except per share amounts) GAAP Measures Earnings Before Income Taxes EPS2 (as reported) FY 2025 $1,255 $2.23 Percent change vs. FY 2024 (44)% (39)% Non-GAAP Measures Total Segment Operating Profit1 Adjusted EPS1,2 FY 2025 $3,242 $3.43 Percent change vs. FY 2024 (23)% (28)% 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see pages 8-9 and 15-18 for explanations and reconciliations. 2 All references in this document to earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted earnings per share reflect EPS on a diluted basis.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, earnings before income taxes were $476 million, as compared to prior year quarter earnings before income taxes of $667 million. EPS2 on a GAAP basis was $0.94, as compared to prior year quarter EPS of $1.17. Adjusted EPS1,2 was $0.87, down 24% versus the prior year quarter of $1.14.

Total segment operating profit1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $821 million, down 22% versus the prior year quarter. Total segment operating profit by definition excludes impacts related to specified items, which in aggregate were a net gain of $179 million during the fourth quarter, as noted in the reconciliation table below. The specified items for the fourth quarter included a non-cash gain of $254 million, which represented ADM’s portion of a transaction-related gain pertaining to its Wilmar equity investment, that was partially offset by impairment, exit, and restructuring charges.

For the full year, earnings before income taxes were $1.3 billion, down 44% versus the prior year. EPS2 on a GAAP basis was $2.23, down 39% versus the prior year, and adjusted EPS1,2 was $3.43, down 28% versus the prior year. Total segment operating profit1 was $3.2 billion for full-year 2025, down 23% versus the prior year. As mentioned above, total segment operating profit excludes specified items. For full-year 2025, specified items aggregated to a net charge of $236 million, primarily related to impairment, exit, and restructuring charges that were partially offset by the non-cash net gain of $91 million related to Wilmar.

4Q 2025 Segment Overview ($ in millions) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 % Change Total Segment Operating Profit1 $821 $1,051 (22)% Segment Operating Profit: Ag Services & Oilseeds 444 644 (31)% Carbohydrate Solutions 299 319 (6)% Nutrition 78 88 (11)% FY 2025 Segment Overview ($ in millions) FY 2025 FY 2024 % Change Total Segment Operating Profit1 $3,242 $4,209 (23)% Segment Operating Profit: Ag Services & Oilseeds 1,614 2,447 (34)% Carbohydrate Solutions 1,211 1,376 (12)% Nutrition 417 386 8% 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see pages 8-9 and 15-18 for explanations and reconciliations. 2 All references in this document to earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted earnings per share reflect EPS on a diluted basis.

Agriculture Services and Oilseeds Summary (AS&O)

AS&O segment operating profit was $444 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, down 31% compared to the prior year quarter.

Ag Services subsegment operating profit was 31% lower versus the prior year quarter, driven primarily by lower soybean export activity from North America and mark-to-market impacts. There were approximately $1 million of net negative mark-to-market impacts during the quarter, compared to approximately $50 million of net positive impacts in the prior year quarter.

Crushing subsegment operating profit was 69% lower versus the prior year quarter. While global crush volumes increased over the prior year quarter, weaker crush margins in both North and South America pressured overall results. In addition, there were approximately $20 million of net negative mark-to-market impacts during the quarter, compared to approximately zero impact in the prior year quarter. Results in the prior year quarter also reflected $52 million of insurance proceeds related to the Decatur East and West claims, as compared to $32 million related to the Decatur East claim in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Refined Products and Other subsegment operating profit was 2% lower versus the prior year quarter, due to lower refining margins. Margins were pressured as a result of weaker food demand as well as weaker fuel demand due to deferred U.S. biofuel policy clarity. There were approximately $22 million of net positive mark-to-market impacts during the quarter, compared to approximately $50 million of net negative impacts in the prior year quarter.

Equity earnings from the company’s investment in Wilmar were approximately 49% higher versus the prior year quarter.

For the full year, AS&O segment operating profit was $1.6 billion, 34% lower compared to 2024.

Ag Services subsegment operating profit was 11% lower versus the prior year, driven primarily by lower North American soybean exports and challenged international trade flows. Farmer selling activity remained subdued due to muted pricing experienced throughout most of 2025, while customers reduced the amount of inventory held, both of which led to fewer trading opportunities.

Crushing subsegment operating profit was 81% lower versus the prior year, primarily due to lower crush margins. Also contributing to the year-over-year decrease were lower insurance proceeds received in 2025. For 2024, there were approximately $76 million of insurance proceeds received related to the Decatur East and West claims, as compared to $32 million related to the Decatur East claim in 2025.

Refined Products and Other subsegment operating profit was 4% lower versus the prior year, due to lower refining margins. Margins were pressured as a result of weaker food demand as well as weaker fuel demand due to deferred U.S. biofuel policy clarity.

Equity earnings from the company’s investment in Wilmar were approximately 14% lower versus the prior year.

4Q 2025 AS&O Overview ($ in millions) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 % Change Segment Operating Profit $444 $644 (31)% Ag Services 174 254 (31)% Crushing 66 212 (69)% Refined Products and Other 119 121 (2)% Wilmar 85 57 49% FY 2025 AS&O Overview ($ in millions) FY 2025 FY 2024 % Change Segment Operating Profit $1,614 $2,447 (34)% Ag Services 636 715 (11)% Crushing 159 844 (81)% Refined Products and Other 529 552 (4)% Wilmar 290 336 (14)%

Carbohydrate Solutions Summary

Carbohydrate Solutions segment operating profit was $299 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, down 6% compared to the prior year quarter.

Starches and Sweeteners (S&S) subsegment operating profit decreased by 16% versus the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower global S&S demand, which impacted both volumes and margins. S&S margins continued to be impacted by higher corn costs in EMEA related to industry-wide corn crop quality issues. Additionally, the prior year quarter reflected $37 million of insurance proceeds related to the Decatur East and West claims, as compared to $4 million proceeds related to the Decatur West claim in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Vantage Corn Processors (VCP) subsegment operating profit increased by 187% versus the prior year quarter. Ethanol industry margins remained firm during October and November before seeing a seasonal reduction in December. Robust export demand resulted in lower industry inventory year-over-year which provided a partial offset to domestic seasonality.

For the full year, Carbohydrate Solutions segment operating profit was $1.2 billion, down 12% compared to the prior year. In S&S, softer global demand combined with high corn costs in EMEA contributed to the pressure, which was partially offset by strength in ethanol margins. Of the year-over-year reduction in Carbohydrate Solutions segment operating profit, $75 million of the variance resulted from a decrease in Decatur-related insurance proceeds received. Results in the prior year reflected $84 million of insurance proceeds, as compared to $9 million received in 2025.

4Q 2025 Carbohydrate Solutions Overview ($ in millions) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 % Change1 Segment Operating Profit $299 $319 (6)% Starches and Sweeteners 256 304 (16)% Vantage Corn Processors 43 15 187% FY 2025 Carbohydrate Solutions Overview ($ in millions) FY 2025 FY 2024 % Change1 Segment Operating Profit $1,211 $1,376 (12)% Starches and Sweeteners 1,059 1,343 (21)% Vantage Corn Processors 152 33 NM 1 NM: Not Meaningful. Percentage increases above 200% or when one period includes income and other period includes loss are considered not meaningful

Nutrition Summary

Nutrition segment operating profit was $78 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, an 11% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter received $46 million of insurance proceeds related to the Decatur East claim, as compared to zero proceeds received in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Human Nutrition subsegment operating profit was 10% lower versus the prior year quarter, with the decline largely attributable to the reduction in insurance proceeds. In Flavors, operating profit increased, driven largely by strong sales in North America, supported by Europe and Asia Pacific. Specialty Ingredients continued its recovery throughout the quarter, while Health & Wellness experienced lower period-over-period operating profit, primarily due to strategic actions taken to normalize inventory and optimize cash flow.

Animal Nutrition subsegment operating profit was 15% lower versus the prior year quarter, driven primarily by localized volume softness and the impact of one-time items.

For the full year, Nutrition segment operating profit was $417 million, an 8% increase compared to the prior year.

Human Nutrition subsegment operating profit was 2% lower than the prior year. Human Nutrition experienced significant operating profit growth year-over-year led by Flavors and the recovery in Specialty Ingredients; however the growth was more than offset by the reduction of insurance proceeds. The prior year received $71 million of insurance proceeds related to the Decatur East claim, as compared to zero proceeds received during 2025.

Animal Nutrition subsegment operating profit was 66% higher compared to the prior year, driven by improved margins as a result of focusing on higher-margin products combined with portfolio streamlining and cost optimization efforts.

4Q 2025 Nutrition Overview ($ in millions) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 % Change1 Segment Operating Profit $78 $88 (11)% Human Nutrition 56 62 (10)% Animal Nutrition 22 26 (15)% FY 2025 Nutrition Overview ($ in millions) FY 2025 FY 2024 % Change1 Segment Operating Profit $417 $386 8% Human Nutrition 319 327 (2)% Animal Nutrition 98 59 66%

Corporate and Other Business Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Corporate and Other Business costs increased by approximately 25% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher charges related to revaluation losses, including impairment, contingency, and restructuring charges, which were partially offset by lower interest expense, higher other income, and lower unallocated corporate function costs.

For the full year, Corporate and Other Business costs increased by approximately 19% compared to 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher charges related to revaluation losses, including impairment, contingency, and restructuring charges, which were partially offset by lower interest expense, higher other income, and lower unallocated corporate function costs. Included in Other Business were distributed settlements to the business units from our captive insurer of $41 million for the Decatur East and West insurance claims, of which $34 million was funded by reinsurers during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Dividend

ADM’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 52.0 cents per share, up from 51.0 cents per share, on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026. This is ADM’s 377th consecutive quarterly payment, representing 53 years of consecutive years of dividend growth, and a record of more than 94 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

Conference Call Information

ADM will host a webcast today, February 3, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial results and outlook. To listen to the webcast, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “on track,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “forecasted,” “goals,” “guidance,” “assumes,” “objectives,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements the Company makes relating to its 2026 outlook and assumptions, as well as other future results and operations, growth opportunities, operational improvements, cost savings, changes to the margin environment, future demand, biofuel policy and global trade developments and clarity and changes, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (1) operational risks related to equipment failure, natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics, severe weather conditions, accidents, explosions, fires, cybersecurity incidents or other unexpected outages; (2) risks related to the availability and prices of agricultural commodities, agricultural commodity products, other raw materials and energy, including impacts from factors outside the Company’s control such as changes in market conditions, weather conditions, crop disease, plantings, climate change, competition and changes in global demand; (3) risks related to compliance with, and changes in, government programs, policies, laws, and regulations, including trade policies, tariffs, sustainability regulatory compliance and reporting requirements, environmental regulations, tax laws and regulations, financial market regulations and biofuels policies and rules; (4) risks related to international conflicts, acts of terrorism or war, sanctions, maritime piracy and other geopolitical events or economic disruptions; (5) the outcome of pending, threatened and future legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (6) risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions, equity investments, joint ventures, integrations, divestitures, and other transactions; and (7) other risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, ADM does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain “Non-GAAP” financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted earnings per share (EPS). Adjusted net earnings reflects ADM’s reported net earnings (loss) after removal of the effect on net earnings (loss) of specified items as more fully described in the reconciliation tables below. Adjusted EPS reflects ADM’s diluted EPS after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items as more fully described in the reconciliation tables below. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are useful measures of ADM’s performance because they provide investors additional information about ADM’s operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to net earnings and EPS as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company’s diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted EPS amount for each specified item.

Total segment operating profit. Total segment operating profit is ADM’s consolidated earnings (loss) before income taxes adjusted for Other Business, Corporate, and specified items as more fully described in the reconciliation tables below.

