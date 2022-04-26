Adlumin Releases New 2022 Q1 Features Roundup

The company rolls out its top 5 recently released features, tools and detections as the platform’s capabilities continue to expand, tailoring to the needs of its customers.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adlumin–Today, Adlumin released the Q1 features roundup for its managed security services platform. The company has added multiple updates and enhancements to the platform, amplifying its user experience and customers’ needs.

The company’s customer base is growing exponentially, which calls for the addition of new features, tools and capabilities. The company has evolved significantly in the first quarter of 2022 by making additions to its product that will benefit the industries in which it serves.

“A major goal for the engineering team in Q1 was to increase the platform capabilities available to the end-user,” said Massie Hussaini, Director of Application Development at Adlumin. “We are looking to expand on these capabilities with further integrations and upgrades to our feature set in the coming quarters.”

Below is the Q1 Roundup of Adlumin’s most significant new features, tools and detections:

Ransomware Self-Assessment Tool (R-SAT): Ransomware has become the most visible cyber threat to our nation’s network. R-SAT allows customers to assess the risk of ransomware attacks and how to mitigate those risks.

Continuous Vulnerability Management (CVM): Adlumin's CVM tool allows you to focus on protecting your infrastructure and prioritizing vulnerability remediations.

ATIP Shield: ATIP Shield is Adlumin's publicly accessible threat intelligence feed, containing IP address indicators of compromise sourced from several industry-leading, private sector companies and U.S. government entities.

Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Custom Blocklists: Adlumin's SOAR custom blocklist feature allows you to create an IP blocklist containing items of your choosing. SOAR Custom Blocklists are intended for automated ingest by firewalls, IDS/IPS and other devices that can import external/dynamic blocklists.

Holistic Detections: Adlumin added a new data science-based detection for access events, designed to be used in combination with an existing machine learning algorithm that flags unusual access activity among users of a network.

“The Data Science team has been hard at work this quarter advancing our detection capabilities through cutting-edge research and arming multiple algorithms to protect against common exploits,” said Arijit Dutta, Director of Data Science at Adlumin. “We are excited to see the platform continue to expand and improve cybersecurity readiness for our customers and partners.”

As the year continues, the company plans to release more innovative features and custom detections to enhance customer experience and further guide its successful path within the cybersecurity industry.

